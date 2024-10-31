Voters in Lauren Boebert’s new district are skeptical of her. Are their doubts big enough to elect a Democrat?

Before U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert spoke last week to a Republican club at a sprawling retirement community just south of Denver, some members of the audience weren’t all that jazzed about the congresswoman.

“Interesting,” is how one woman described Boebert. The woman’s husband said the congresswoman was a “character,” for sure. Another man said Boebert was just “OK.” A fourth person said she was turned off by the congresswoman’s “antics.”

But the group also had another thing in common: They had all cast their ballots for Boebert — and never considered backing her Democratic opponent, first-time candidate Trisha Calvarese.

“I held my nose because I would not vote for the Democrat,” said Sheree Weverstad, who made the “antics” remark and expressed a particular distaste for Boebert’s decision last year to switch congressional districts.

Such is the dynamic playing out in Colorado’s Republican-leaning 4th Congressional District this year. The majority of voters in the district, which spans the Eastern Plains into Douglas County and Loveland, are Republican die-hards, but they aren’t necessarily big fans of Boebert, whose political and personal brands are both dominated by controversy.

e 4th District transformed the contest from a ho-hum Republican shoo-in to a national spectacle.

Boebert was facing an uphill reelection battle in the 3rd District, which also leans Republican — though to a much lesser extent. She won there by less than 600 votes in 2022.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Jesse Paul is a reporter for The Colorado Sun. His work appears frequently on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact Jesse at jesse@coloradosun.com.