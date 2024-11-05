Young Colorado voters share what issues matter to them ahead of the 2024 election

While past elections focused on the impact millennials could have at the poll, in 2024, 41 million Gen Zers are eligible to vote in the presidential election. These are people between the ages of 18 and 27. More than 8 million of them can vote for the first time. That’s according to a study from Tufts University’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE).

“These young people have tremendous potential to influence elections and to spur action on issues they care about — if they are adequately reached and supported by parties, campaigns, and organizations,” says the CIRCLE report.

The report is quick to point out that young voters are not a monolith, and that Gen Z is one of the most diverse generations in U.S. history. Capturing how Gen Zers feel about voting can be a difficult task.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

However, to bring more attention and clarification to the election, KUNC partnered with the Front Range Community College’s The Front Page newspaper. With the help of America Amplified, KUNC’s goal is to provide non-partisan coverage to help drive community engagement.

In a recent interview, KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carroll spoke with Morgan Treat, the Front Page’s marketing director, to get a better idea of how young people are feeling about the 2024 election.

“There certainly can be anxiety around any election, especially when it feels like a lot hangs on the results,” said Treat. “Many of the young people we talked to expressed a desire to be optimistic towards the future, but had concerns about how the issues on the ballot will affect their quality of life and career moving forward.”

Andrew Wevers / KUNC A general view of a Vote Here sign outside the George Di Ciero City and County Building on Monday, October 28, 2024 in Broomfield, Colorado.

Treat said she spoke with several students at the college’s Westminster and Larimer campuses. Many have concerns about the economy, pay rates, and the cost of living.

“I live with a roommate in an apartment complex, but, you know, that's still that's that's a pretty penny,” Victor Rios said to The Front Page. “We have to pay for everything. Gas prices, everything, mainly just focusing on like improving and lowering it down. I think for me, it's a big part of it.”

Besides the economy, Treat said social issues are also important to young people, especially with multiple items on Colorado’s ballot this year . This includes Colorado Amendment 79, which protects the right to an abortion, and Amendment J, which removes an outdated ban on same-sex marriage in the state.

“There's, you know, a couple of Colorado ballot propositions that are important to me,” said Oliver Embry, another student. “The abortion ban, I think 79, and the one about changing the Colorado Constitution to remove the marriage is between a man and a woman. Those are both very important to me.”

Meanwhile, as seen in past elections, some young people say they are not planning to vote at all. A few students said the process is too difficult, while others say they’re struggling to find a candidate they fully agree with.