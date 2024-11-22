The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

November 18 to 22

LGBTQ+ club shooting survivors sue, say deaths and trauma could've been avoided

Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up outside Club Q following a mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022.

Survivors of the 2022 mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs are suing El Paso County and the venue’s owners. The lawsuit alleges Club Q’s management didn’t have enough security measures in place, even though there was a clear threat to the LGBTQ+ community. It also claims the El Paso County Commissioners and Sheriff refused to invoke Colorado’s red flag laws despite credible warnings. The lawyers in the suit have also represented the victims of other mass shootings, including those at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Aurora police officer who killed Kilyn Lewis will not face charges or department discipline

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0

An Aurora police officer has been cleared of liability in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man this summer. Officer Michael Dieck was trying to serve a warrant to Kilyn Lewis before the shooting in May. Dieck fired his gun when Lewis reached behind his back for what turned out to be a cell phone. A department review found Dieck did not violate police policy or commit misconduct. The District Attorney’s office decided last month not to press charges. Lewis’ family said in a statement that instead of holding the officer accountable, Aurora PD "invited him back into the very community he betrayed."

Colorado’s Chris Wright named new Trump Energy Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Colorado fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as his pick for energy secretary. Wright is the CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy and a vocal advocate for oil and gas development. That includes fracking, which is a key part of Trump’s goals to achieve US energy dominance. Wright also is an outspoken critic of efforts to address climate change. He has never served in government. Like other cabinet picks, Wright will have to be confirmed by the Senate before taking office.

Rabies outbreak prompts state regulators to seek new rules on out-of-state animal adoptions

State regulators are seeking big changes in animal adoption protocols after a recent rabies exposure forced a local shelter to euthanize 11 puppies. Denver7 reports the outbreak originated with a litter from Texas. The dogs started showing symptoms after they were adopted. The state Agriculture Department program that regulates animal care facilities wants to require rabies vaccines for all dogs, cats and ferrets brought in from out of state. That would effectively ban the transfer of an animal under 12 weeks old. Opponents of the proposed rule say it will lead to overcrowding and more euthanasia at some shelters. A public hearing on the matter is planned for next spring, with a vote projected for the fall.

Resorts across the state are gearing up for ski season with upgrades

The Jackson Hole ski resort in Jackson, Wyoming.

Several Colorado ski resorts are getting upgrades just in time for the season. Snowmass, Copper Mountain, Wolf Creek and Keystone are having new high-speed ski lifts installed. Colorado Ski Country USA president Melanie Mills tells the Denver Post the new lifts result in shorter lines and faster transport. They are all scheduled to open for service in early to mid-January.

Explicit signs around Boulder warn drivers to be careful

If you were driving around Boulder this week, you may have seen some vulgar language on fake speed limit signs. The city’s Transportation and Mobility department found unofficial signs posted around the city, urging the community to get off their phones and pay attention to the road. One sign read, “Don’t kill any kids today.” The Daily Camera reports the city’s police department is investigating this as criminal tampering. Anyone with additional details should give their non-emergency line a call.

Turkeys get pardon from Gov. Polis

About 49 million people are expected to travel by car to their Thanksgiving destinations – a 0.4% increase over 2021.

Governor Jared Polis pardoned four Colorado turkeys today, saving them from the Thanksgiving dinner table. The turkeys - named Lady Riketa Featherington, Dinger, Rockette, and Fred - came from local farms in Fort Collins and Steamboat Springs. They will now move to Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary to live with other rescued animals. The second annual state turkey pardon is meant to highlight the role Colorado’s agricultural producers and growers play in keeping food on tables this holiday season.

