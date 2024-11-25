Two people killed, one seriously injured after plane crashes west of Fort Collins

A deadly plane crash in Larimer County from Saturday morning remains under investigation.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 11:12 a.m. on November 23. The plane went down near Storm Mountain, just west of Fort Collins and Loveland. Emergency crews on the scene said they found two people dead and a third seriously injured.

The plane is said to belong to the Thompson Valley Composite Squadron. The organization operates as a non-profit civilian wing of the U.S. Air Force and aids in search and rescue and similar events. The Sheriff’s Office says the plane and its passengers were on a routine training mission training involving aerial photography.

The state’s Governor’s Office released the names of the people onboard including the pilot Susan Wolber and photographer Jay Rhoten, who both died in the crash.

“These individuals, along with survivor co-pilot Randall Settergren, who was injured, served the Civil Air Patrol as volunteers who wanted to help make Colorado a better, safer place for all. The State of Colorado is grateful for their commitment to service and it will not be forgotten,” said Governor Jared Polis in a statement.

Recovery at the scene is expected to take several days, followed by an investigation led by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA. There's no word yet on what may have caused the plane to crash.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will continue to investigate the crash to provide closure for the families involved,” said Captain Bobby Moll of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in their press release. “We are deeply grateful to our local partners, who respond without hesitation in these critical situations. The dedication and commitment to public safety demonstrated by everyone involved is truly unmatched.”

Responding agencies include the local sheriff’s office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valey EMS, UCHealth LifeLine, Larimer County Park Rangers, Loveland Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Air National Guard.

