Feds sue group that put up fence, claimed ownership over 1,400 acres of Colorado forest

KUNC | By Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun
Published December 3, 2024 at 9:55 AM MST
A man coils barbed wire as part of a fence installation on a rural farm.
Benjamin Brewer
/
The Colorado Sun
Ryan Borchers coils barbed wire that was part of a fence installed in early October in the San Juan National Forest north of Mancos by a group calling itself the Free Land Holder Committee. The group contends that historic treaties and deeds give it ownership of about 1,400 acres inside the national forest. Several Mancos area locals gathered on Oct. 10 to dismantle the fence.

A group that fenced off about 1,400 acres of U.S. Forest Service land outside Mancos after claiming ownership over it is now being sued by the federal government.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court of Colorado, U.S. attorneys called the Free Land Holder group’s fence “unlawful,” citing the federal government’s title to the land that it manages through the Forest Service for recreation purposes and cattle grazing.

The U.S. is filing the lawsuit, attorneys wrote, to prevent further harm to the land and public and “ensure continuing free and lawful access to public property.”

The lawsuit names Patrick Leroy Pipkin and Bryan Hammon, two members of the Free Land Holder group, as well as anyone else who helped build the fence.

Pipkin said his group is eager to meet with representatives of the U.S. government to discuss his group’s claim to the land. His group agreed with the Montezuma County sheriff in October to not erect any more fencing until the claims are settled, he said.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.
Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun
