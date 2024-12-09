Fort Collins celebrates a brassy Christmas at this year's TubaChristmas

Not ones to toot their own horns, but it's not often that 80 tuba and euphonium players gather in one place and play together. In fact, it happens just once a year. The rare occasion was for the 19th Annual TubaChristmas, which was held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, at the Oak Street Plaza in downtown Fort Collins.

Why only tubas and euphonium? Jim Schafer, coordinator for 18 of the 19 years of the volunteer effort, said, “It’s the only time we get to play the melody in a song.”

TubaChristmas performance of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" Listen • 0:00

The annual Fort Collins performance is part of the national 51st Annual TubaChristmas, founded by Harvey Phillips in 1974 to honor his mentor and teacher, Wiliam J. Bell. This year, Fort Collins' tubas rehearsed for two hours that morning, then performed for more than an hour that afternoon. The free concert drew several hundred people to listen to traditional Christmas carols. The youngest player is 12. The eldest is 83.