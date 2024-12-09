Fort Collins celebrates a brassy Christmas at this year's TubaChristmas

Not ones to toot their own horns, but it's not often that 80 tuba and euphonium players gather in one place and play together. In fact, it happens just once a year. The rare occasion was for the 19th Annual TubaChristmas, which was held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, at the Oak Street Plaza in downtown Fort Collins.
Why only tubas and euphonium? Jim Schafer, coordinator for 18 of the 19 years of the volunteer effort, said, “It’s the only time we get to play the melody in a song.”
TubaChristmas performance of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"
The annual Fort Collins performance is part of the national 51st Annual TubaChristmas, founded by Harvey Phillips in 1974 to honor his mentor and teacher, Wiliam J. Bell. This year, Fort Collins' tubas rehearsed for two hours that morning, then performed for more than an hour that afternoon. The free concert drew several hundred people to listen to traditional Christmas carols. The youngest player is 12. The eldest is 83.
Deandra Gardner looks forward to TubaChristmas every December. A Windsor primary school teacher, this is her 14th year to participate.
The 19th Annual TubaChristmas was held Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, at the Oak Street Plaza in downtown Fort Collins.
Jim Schafer of Loveland acknowledges the crowd's applause. He's been the volunteer coordinator for 18 annual performances of TubaChristmas in Fort Collins. Why only tubas and euphonium? “It’s the only time we get to play the melody in a song," he said.
At 12, Isabella Hollander is the youngest member of TubaChristmas. Saturday's performance was her first with the group. Her band teacher at Preston Middle School encouraged her to participate. "When I got here, I was kind of intimidated," she said, "but people were really nice. It was fun."
Former Loveland mayor Cecil Gutierrez conducts the 19th Annual TubaChristmas at the Oak Street Plaza in downtown Fort Collins. Gutierrez retired from teaching band 25 years ago. He's led Fort Collins's TubaChristmas performances from the beginning. "We get to do fabulous music together," he said.
The set list for TubaChristmas features 20 traditional Christmas carols.
Vina Ketty holds her daughter, Hanalei Cohn, 7, during Saturday's TubaChristmas performance in downtown Fort
Richelle Healy lights up her instrument while playing "Good Christian Men Rejoice" alongside her daughter, Harper Healy. They drove in from Henderson to participate.
The band rises to acknowledge a standing ovation from a crowd of several hundred after they finish TubaChristmas with the Christmas Carol, "We Wish You A Merry Christmas." Daniel Powell of Greeley, (right) has played his euphonium for eight "Tuba Christmas" performances. Band members get a pin every year, which some sport on their caps.
Virginia Howard and her grandson, Jayson Lesher, 16, sing "Silent Night, Holy Night" as tubas and euphoniums play the Christmas hymn. Virginia's husband, Steve Howard, has been a member of TubaChristmas for 34 years in other towns. Their other grandson, Dylan Lesher, has also played for several years. The family drove down from Cheyenne, WY.
