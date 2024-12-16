© 2024
In The NoCo's Holiday Book Club highlights some of their favorite conversations with authors

KUNC | By Brad Turner,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published December 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Books facing outward on a library shelf
Jessica Ruscello
/
Unsplash
Authors and writers are some of our favorite guests on In The NoCo. They’re creative, they bring tons of ideas to the conversation and they know how to tell a good story. In 2024 we hosted nonfiction writers, historians and at least one sci-fi writer.

If you’re looking to curl up with a good book over the holidays, here are a few our favorites from 2024. We’ll share many of these conversations throughout the month as part of ITN’s Holiday Book Club series.

The Blue Plate: A Food Lover’s Guide to by Mark Easter
Rethinking which ingredients you purchase for cooking can be one of your most effective ways to shrink your carbon footprint, author Mark Easter writes. The retired ecologist, who’s based in Fort Collins, looks at regenerative peaches, grass-fed cattle and many other food sources to help guide readers toward more sustainable home-cooked meals.

Mark J Easter poses with his dog in front of a mountain.
In The NoCo
Looking to shrink your carbon footprint? A Fort Collins scientist says start with your grocery list
In The NoCo

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, by Adrian Miller
Barbecue historian Adrian Miller is known as the Soul Food Scholar. His book Black Smoke uncovers the untold stories of African Americans whose contributions in the world of barbecue helped shape that into one of the most quintessentially American cuisines. And in a conversation from September, Miller shared the forgotten story of Colorado barbecue legend Columbus B Hill.

Adrian Miller, a man wearing a black T-shirt and a peach-colored overshirt, leans against a wooden countertop outside of a restaurant.
In The NoCo
A barbecue historian champions a forgotten Colorado culinary hero
In The NoCo

The Road to Roswell, by Connie Willis
Connie Willis is often called a living sci-fi legend. She’s one of the most prolific writers in the genre, and says science fiction’s superpower is that it allows us to step outside of ourselves and imagine a different world. In a conversation from January, she discussed that power and talked about using her book The Road to Roswell to gently poke fun at UFO enthusiasts.

In The NoCo
Sci-fi writer Connie Willis invites us to imagine new worlds this National Science Fiction Day
Erin O'Toole

Killed By A Traffic Engineer by Wesley Marshall Traffic engineer
Wesley Marshall, who teaches civil engineering at the University of Colorado-Denver, says our roads are designed using junk science – and it’s killing us. His book makes the case that traffic engineers need a wake-up call using a surprising mix of anecdotes, traffic data and humor.

A man in jeans and casual jacket stands next to a bicycle on a sidewalk in Denver, Colorado.
In The NoCo
Why a CU Denver professor thinks the people who design our roads need a wake-up call
In The NoCo

The Mask in Your Dreams, by R. Alan Brooks
Cartoonist R. Alan Brooks is familiar to The Colorado Sun readers thanks to What’d I Miss?, which examines culture and politics through a series of funny, sometimes biting, conversations. Brooks shared stories about his career as an artist shortly before appearing at Fort Collins Comic Con to promote his recent childrens book, The Mask In Your Dreams, which explores African art at the Denver Art Museum.

Graphic novelist Alan Brooks sits with his arms on a table, wearing a red t-shirt and a hat.
In The NoCo
How artist R. Alan Brooks uses comics and graphic novels to dissect culture and politics
In The NoCo

