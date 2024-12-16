In The NoCo's Holiday Book Club highlights some of their favorite conversations with authors

Authors and writers are some of our favorite guests on In The NoCo. They’re creative, they bring tons of ideas to the conversation and they know how to tell a good story. In 2024 we hosted nonfiction writers, historians and at least one sci-fi writer.

If you’re looking to curl up with a good book over the holidays, here are a few our favorites from 2024. We’ll share many of these conversations throughout the month as part of ITN’s Holiday Book Club series.

The Blue Plate: A Food Lover’s Guide to by Mark Easter

Rethinking which ingredients you purchase for cooking can be one of your most effective ways to shrink your carbon footprint, author Mark Easter writes. The retired ecologist, who’s based in Fort Collins, looks at regenerative peaches, grass-fed cattle and many other food sources to help guide readers toward more sustainable home-cooked meals.

Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, by Adrian Miller

Barbecue historian Adrian Miller is known as the Soul Food Scholar. His book Black Smoke uncovers the untold stories of African Americans whose contributions in the world of barbecue helped shape that into one of the most quintessentially American cuisines. And in a conversation from September, Miller shared the forgotten story of Colorado barbecue legend Columbus B Hill.

The Road to Roswell, by Connie Willis

Connie Willis is often called a living sci-fi legend. She’s one of the most prolific writers in the genre, and says science fiction’s superpower is that it allows us to step outside of ourselves and imagine a different world. In a conversation from January, she discussed that power and talked about using her book The Road to Roswell to gently poke fun at UFO enthusiasts.

Killed By A Traffic Engineer by Wesley Marshall Traffic engineer

Wesley Marshall, who teaches civil engineering at the University of Colorado-Denver, says our roads are designed using junk science – and it’s killing us. His book makes the case that traffic engineers need a wake-up call using a surprising mix of anecdotes, traffic data and humor.

The Mask in Your Dreams, by R. Alan Brooks

Cartoonist R. Alan Brooks is familiar to The Colorado Sun readers thanks to What’d I Miss?, which examines culture and politics through a series of funny, sometimes biting, conversations. Brooks shared stories about his career as an artist shortly before appearing at Fort Collins Comic Con to promote his recent childrens book, The Mask In Your Dreams, which explores African art at the Denver Art Museum.