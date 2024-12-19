Boulder County investigates two separate deaths on the Flatirons

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate deaths related to the Flatirons.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

The first call came on Monday, Dec. 16. after friends of a 42-year-old hiker reported that they never came home. Emergency officials responded at 9:00 p.m. after friends of the hiker searched the area and found the man dead on a rock ledge on the Second Flatiron.

The more recent incident came after a call from the victim’s sister who said her 27-year-old brother went missing after “scrambling” the Third Flatiron. Scrambling is essentially a cross between hiking and rock climbing. Police responded on Tuesday, Dec. 17 but his body was not located until the next day.

According to a press release, the Boulder Emergency Squad used a drone to search the area and spotted his body around noon on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, a local search and rescue organization, responded and used a technical climbing technique to remove the body. The effort took about eight and a half hours.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the 42-year-old as Keith Hayes. The second person had not been named yet.

Other responding agencies include Boulder Parks and Open Space Rangers, American Medical Response ambulance, Boulder Emergency Squad and the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Boulder’s Flatirons are an iconic part of the area’s skyline and a popular destination for climbers and hikers. However, they can be dangerous. Earlier this year, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group posted on social media about the area saying, “Enjoy these beautiful places, but please do your research, know your limits, and stay safe.”