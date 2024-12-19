Lakewood could be the latest Colorado city to hit the brakes on more gas stations

The City of Lakewood is moving forward with plans to implement more restrictions for gas stations. The amendment would change zoning rules and essentially allow fewer fuel stops and car washes within city limits.

City leaders initially approved a public hearing back on Dec.16, moving the proposed changes forward. Leaders could vote again next month after a public hearing on Jan. 13, 2025.

If approved, the new zoning rule would force gas stations to be at least half a mile from existing ones. The current rules allow for stations every 1,000 feet. Additional rules include keeping gas stations further away from residential areas and requiring new gas stations to have at least three electric charging stations.

“It's a new sort of land use strategy, making sure that we're not building gas stations on top of gas stations,” said Councilmember Jacob LaBure, who is behind the proposed amendment. “It’s making sure that we're protecting our mixed-use and residential spaces.”

Similar rules would be in place for car washes, and require a new one to be a half mile from existing car washes.

LaBure says a lot of this comes from the request of residents who believe there are simply too many opening in the Lakewood city limits. On top of that, there are environmental concerns.

“There are toxins that are released one way or another,” said LaBure. “When you're taking fuel from a storage tank and putting it into your car, there's evaporative emissions, there's leakage and there's soil contamination. There's a reason why the state has air monitors on top of every gas station.”

In 2023, Louisville City Council approved similar measures that put a cap on the number of gas stations in the city. The Lakewood measure doesn’t go as far as setting a limit on the number of gas stations, but the new zoning could potentially do that based on the amount of room available in the city.

The amended ordinance is also focused on preparing for the future. That’s why new stations must have electric chargers, especially as Colorado pushes initiatives like EV CO, an effort focused on informing the public about electric cars. Besides electric car initiatives, city leaders hope the measure will allow for a better mix of commercial and residential space.

“You know, we have a limited supply of land in the city, and we also know there's a housing crisis in Colorado,” said LaBure. “We want to make sure that we're allowing for, you know, other types of land use and opportunities.”

City leaders will have the opportunity to vote on the measure following next month’s public hearing, but they could also delay the vote based on the response from residents.

