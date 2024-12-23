‘Rotten egg' smell causes Colorado health officials to investigate air quality at Weld County facility

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating air quality concerns at the Platte River Biogas facility. Recent reports of a rotten egg odor in the surrounding area led to an investigation that shows high levels of hydrogen sulfide at the LaSalle area operation.

Hydrogen sulfide is known for its “rotten egg” smell. It’s also known as sewer or swamp gas. According to the OSHA, it is extremely flammable and highly toxic. The gas is produced and used in industries like oil and gas refining and mining. It’s also a natural byproduct of manure and found in sewer systems.

The Platte River Biogas facility processes manure into renewable gas.

The CDC says health concerns include nausea and headaches, as well as skin and eye irritation. High levels of hydrogen sulfide can knock a person unconscious and be deadly. Hydrogen sulfide is heavier than air and can concentrate low to the ground.

The CDPHE says after reports of the smell, air quality tests show elevated levels of the gas.

The agency is now working with Weld County Public Health and others to assess the risk to the community. They have air quality tests at the facility as well as monitors by homes that sit 2,000 feet away, which is about a third of a mile.

At this time, those living nearby have been notified but the CDPHE does not believe there is a risk for residents. However, they plan to continue monitoring the situation.