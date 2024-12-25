Four people hurt in Aurora after shooting and crash involving RTD light rail train

The Aurora Police Department is investigating two separate crime scenes after a shooting around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the two locations are connected.

According to a social media post from the Aurora Police Department, the initial incident involved a shooting on E. Kepner Place near the Buckley Space Force Base. That vehicle fled the scene but crashed a short time later into an RTD train at Sable Blvd. and Ellsworth Ave.

#APDAlert Officers are responding to two connected scenes that involve a shooting and a car crash into an RTD light rail train. The information below is preliminary.



Four people were transported to the hospital, three men and a woman. No word on the extent of their injuries or if those injuries were from the shooting or the collision with the train.

The train appears to be damaged as investigators say it is “out of commission for an extended period of time.” All lanes in that area will be closed for several hours.

