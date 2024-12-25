© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Four people hurt in Aurora after shooting and crash involving RTD light rail train

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published December 25, 2024 at 12:04 PM MST
Yellow caution tape reads "police line do not cross"
Tony Webster
/
CC BY-SA 4.0

The Aurora Police Department is investigating two separate crime scenes after a shooting around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the two locations are connected.

According to a social media post from the Aurora Police Department, the initial incident involved a shooting on E. Kepner Place near the Buckley Space Force Base. That vehicle fled the scene but crashed a short time later into an RTD train at Sable Blvd. and Ellsworth Ave.

Four people were transported to the hospital, three men and a woman. No word on the extent of their injuries or if those injuries were from the shooting or the collision with the train.

The train appears to be damaged as investigators say it is “out of commission for an extended period of time.” All lanes in that area will be closed for several hours.
Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Regional Transportation District (RTD), Crime
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
