NPR News, Colorado Stories
Survey: 23 Colorado cities must replace at least 20,000 lead pipes that could taint drinking water

KUNC | By Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News
Published December 27, 2024 at 11:57 AM MST
Two people dressed in white hardhats and yellow safety vests stand on a road in front of a blue house. They are using a large drill to survey utility lines.
Olivia Sun via Report for America
/
The Colorado Sun
Denver Water workers drill potholes near Meade St. and 44th Ave. in northwest Denver. Potholing makes a small excavation in roads that allow better views of materials of service lines. Homes in Denver that are built before 1951 are more likely to contain lead pipes.

A new statewide survey shows that 23 Colorado cities have aging lead water delivery pipes, roughly 20,000 of them, that could potentially taint drinking water.

Under federal rules, those cities must identify all contaminated pipes and replace them by 2037, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

But the initial survey, completed in October, also found that 170,000 additional water lines still need to be examined. Cities that have untested water delivery pipes are notifying customers of the risk and have until November of next year to finish the identification process, according to Seth Clayton, executive director of Pueblo Water.

This Fresh Water News story is a collaboration between The Colorado Sun and Water Education Colorado. It also appears at wateredco.org/fresh-water-news.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.
News Fresh Water NewsThe Colorado Sun
Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News
See stories by Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News
