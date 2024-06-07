The Challenges Unhoused Students Face
More than 16,000 Colorado students were homeless during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to state data. These young people crashed on couches and stayed in motels. Some slept on the streets, and many made their way alone, without a guardian. These students drop out of school more than twice as often as their peers. Older youth struggle to find a path forward as they age out of support systems. In our new series, Unseen but Everywhere, KUNC visited with young people across Northern Colorado to hear about their lives and academic experiences.
"This story reminded me why I love what I do and the importance behind it. From the moment I walked into LuMin, Oscar's energy and smile lit up the room. His kind, lighthearted demeanor made it hard for anyone to see that he that he heavily relied on student food pantries and public bathrooms to take care of himself when he was unhoused. When his story hit the airwaves, it resonated with audiences, too. LuMin received more than $55,000 from listeners from Colorado and beyond to help get more unhoused students into subsidized housing. This is why journalism matters — it connects the community and changes lives."Emma VandenEinde
Newscast Editor Beau Baker says some of his favorite radio and web stories this year were pieces that were locally focused and full of community voices. "Lucas took a Gov. Polis story and sort of turned it on its head, catching a personal moment with the conductor and then really getting at the issues." He also tipped his hat to a sober walk through the Great American Beer Festival and a Veteran's Day feature that left many feeling verklempt.
-
Colorado is known as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly states in the country. But it wasn't always that way. In 1992, voters passed an amendment to the state constitution that labeled Colorado "The Hate State" and sparked a landmark legal battle for gay rights.
-
The number of Pride celebrations are growing across Northern Colorado but in some communities it's still a struggle to hold these events. This includes in Weld County where a local librarian - and their friends - took over organizing Greeley Pride after it was cancelled. We also hear from the organizer of another local Pride event. She was harassed and received death threats online after photos of her - and her kids - at a family friendly drag show were posted on a far-right social media account.
-
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Amendment 2 in 1996, Colorado has emerged as a leader for LGBTQ+ rights and laws this includes ensuring transgender and non-binary people have access to the health care they need. Plus a Northern Colorado medical recsidency program is normalizing HIV care in a primary care clinic.
-
Once known as the Hate State, Colorado has become more accepting of LGBTQ+ people. Now, heated exchanges over gender identity are playing out in school districts across the state. Some are adopting gender inclusive guidelines, outlining how to support transgender and non-binary students. How and when to involve parents is up for debate.
"When I started reporting this season of The Colorado Dream podcast, I talked with an expert about the pressing issues facing LGBTQ+ people. She ended our chat by highlighting the importance of joy. During the series, we reported on these difficult - and sometimes controversial - topics and as well as the resolve and determination to persevere. But amidst all this we sprinkled in moments of joy, which I think made this season particularly special."Stephanie Daniel, Senior Managing Editor
Election Coverage
-
KUNC News looked at responses from more than 5,000 Colorado voters and found the vast majority have serious concerns about the state of democracy and distrust in the election system. In collaboration with student reporters from Front Range Community College, KUNC talked to those voters as well as Coloradans who are considering sitting out this election cycle.
-
KUNC News looked at responses from more than 5,000 Colorado voters, and many of them listed climate change as their most pressing concern. Meanwhile, unlike other issues, the environment concerns are not as partisan as they once were.
The Colorado River
Photos From 2024
Reflecting Colorado
KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, introduced the "Reflecting Colorado" Photo Desk this year. The grant-funded initiative aimed to diversify KUNC's visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State.
The "Reflecting Colorado" Photo Desk also provided a platform for BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ photographers in Colorado to share their perspectives. Throughout the year these stories were featured on KUNC's website, appeared in The Colorado Dream podcast and were shared with news organizations across the state.
"In an era where visuals play a significant role in storytelling, the 'Reflecting Colorado' Photo Desk allows us to enrich our content with diverse perspectives that truly capture the essence of our state," said Mike Arnold, KUNC’s Chief Audience and Content Officer, highlights the importance of this initiative in today's digital landscape.
"This year has been such a visually rich year at KUNC. It has been a pleasure to work with so many talented photographers in our area to share the visual story that goes with what so many of you hear on the radio. We have learned from our new partners in storytelling and we have shared stories that reflect many corners of our communities. We also lent support and developed relationships. It was a powerful project to be a part of and I am really proud of the work we shared."Jennifer Coombes, Managing Digital Editor
"This story came from a listener tip, who described in an email to KUNC that law enforcement had recently become unwilling to help her adult brother who struggles with schizophrenia. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they were no longer using force in these situations due to liability concerns. Ultimately, this story was about the unintended consequences of Colorado’s new police accountability law. But I think it resonated with so many listeners because our behavioral healthcare system doesn’t work for many residents. This is just the latest example of how families across Northern Colorado lack access to services for their loved ones."Leigh Paterson, Senior Editor & Reporter
-
Front Range development is starting to spill onto the plains, threatening one of largest untouched expanses of prairie habitat.
-
Descendants of the Sand Creek Massacre victims returned to southeast Colorado this fall to resume a tradition of healing.
"This year I had the privilege of reporting on a unique collaboration between the descendants of the Sand Creek Massacre survivors and the descendants of the prisoners at Colorado's World War II-Era Japanese internment camp. While none of the young people I spoke with live in Southeast Colorado, they all had historic family ties to the land and intergenerational trauma associated with it. The work they were involved in was both educational and, as I discovered, therapeutic. This story moved me more than any other I have had the opportunity to work on. I was so proud to share these voices with our audience."Rae Solomon, Reporter for Rural and Small Communities
"I've never been anywhere that has had more hot pink hard hats in my life. The TCG Day really put into practice the idea that it's hard to see yourself doing something if you've never tried it before. It was also shocking to find out that there's only 4,000 women doing hands-on construction work. The Colorado Department of Labor gave me a higher statistic, but that was counting the number of jobs and not people. It also included other jobs that were not hands-on, like being an accountant. A good reminder that statistics can change in value depending on context."Emma VandenEinde, General Assignment Reporter and Back-up Host
"This year KUNC welcomed our first Neil Best Fellowship journalist, Gabe Allen, to the team. Gabe brought life to our social media and reported on everything from forever chemicals to wildfires, a dragon boat festival to politics. He was a tremendous addition to our newsroom and it was a pleasure sharing his hard work with our audience."Jennifer Coombes, Managing Digital Editor
-
Last ski season, a record number of skiers and snowboarders visited resorts in the Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado. The vast majority of them were white. There’s an effort in Summit County to make these snowsports more accessible to everyone, and it’s being led by a longtime resident who understands the immigrant experience.
-
Democratic state lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled the results of a survey they use to help decide the fate of dozens of bills competing against each other for state funding. Thanks to a recent lawsuit, there's something different about it this year. For the first time since the survey was introduced to the Capitol in 2019, lawmakers’ votes aren’t being kept secret.
In The NoCo is KUNC's flagship podcast that highlights some of the more unusual and surprising stories in our area. Whether they are diving into conversations with local authors or a scientist on the brink of a breakthrough, the team is taking us on a journey that helps us learn more about the great people in Colorado.
"I'm so proud of the creative, hard-working team that makes this show. We love introducing listeners to Coloradans with surprising stories and important perspectives. With every episode, we try to capture what makes Colorado a fascinating place."Brad Turner, Executive Producer for In the NoCo