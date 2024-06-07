Unseen but Everywhere: A three-part look at housing insecurity and education among Colorado youth

More than 16,000 Colorado students were homeless during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to state data. These young people crashed on couches and stayed in motels. Some slept on the streets, and many made their way alone, without a guardian. These students dropout more than twice as often as their peers. Older youth struggle to find a path forward as they age out of support systems. In our new series, Unseen but Everywhere, KUNC visits with young people across Northern Colorado to hear about their lives and academic experiences.