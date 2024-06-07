© 2025
2023 Year in Review
This year KUNC connected in meaningful and impactful ways with our Northern Colorado audience. In 2024, we shared another season of The Colorado Dream and saw it become a top podcast with national notice. We launched our Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk and embarked on one of our most comprehensive efforts to listen to voters and talk about the big issues and concerns they had this election year. We collaborated with students at CU Boulder and Front Range Community College. We also celebrated what will be the Colorado Capitol News Alliance as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting awarded a large grant to KUNC to collaborate with Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun on that project in 2025. It was a momentous year with lots to celebrate.

The Challenges Unhoused Students Face

More than 16,000 Colorado students were homeless during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to state data. These young people crashed on couches and stayed in motels. Some slept on the streets, and many made their way alone, without a guardian. These students drop out of school more than twice as often as their peers. Older youth struggle to find a path forward as they age out of support systems. In our new series, Unseen but Everywhere, KUNC visited with young people across Northern Colorado to hear about their lives and academic experiences.

Oscar Godinez-Avila stands over a rollout mat bed next to a tall white chest of drawers in a bedroom.
News
A roof overhead can make or break a college degree for young Coloradans
Nearly half of all college students nationwide said they struggle to pay utilities or rent while also managing medical, grocery and transportation bills. Thousands of college students succumb to these challenges every semester.
"This story reminded me why I love what I do and the importance behind it. From the moment I walked into LuMin, Oscar's energy and smile lit up the room. His kind, lighthearted demeanor made it hard for anyone to see that he that he heavily relied on student food pantries and public bathrooms to take care of himself when he was unhoused. When his story hit the airwaves, it resonated with audiences, too. LuMin received more than $55,000 from listeners from Colorado and beyond to help get more unhoused students into subsidized housing. This is why journalism matters — it connects the community and changes lives."
Emma VandenEinde

Other stories in Unseen but Everywhere series
Sisters Camila, 8, (left) and Daleshka, 10, (right) wait to cross the street on the way to their East Denver elementary school on January 11, 2024. They love going to school, especially because their teacher speaks both English and Spanish.
How migrants navigate the complicated journey from Venezuela to Colorado schools
Tens of thousands of migrant families have arrived in Denver from the U.S.-Mexico border over the last year. Some of their kids have joined the school system, but many others haven’t. In the final installment of KUNC’s new series, ‘Unseen but Everywhere,’ Lucas Brady Woods reports on the slew of barriers standing in the way of an education for local migrant children.
Lukas Moody, 14 poses for a photo with his mother, Marygrace Lankhorst, at a motel in Fort Morgan, Colo on January 16, 2024. Their family has struggled with homelessness for years in rural Fort Morgan, Colo.
Unhoused kids in Colorado's rural eastern plains have few resources, no shelters
Youth homelessness is a big problem in Colorado. But in rural areas, where resources are scarce, social stigma heightened and transportation limited, kids struggle more to get help.
Unseen but Everywhere: A three-part look at housing insecurity and education among Colorado youth
Newscast Editor Beau Baker says some of his favorite radio and web stories this year were pieces that were locally focused and full of community voices. "Lucas took a Gov. Polis story and sort of turned it on its head, catching a personal moment with the conductor and then really getting at the issues." He also tipped his hat to a sober walk through the Great American Beer Festival and a Veteran's Day feature that left many feeling verklempt.

Locally focused and on the air
A woman smiles for the camera with her elbows on the bar and holds up a taster glass half full of golden beer
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
News
Great American Beer Fest puts the hops back into a flat outlook on the industry
Emma VandenEinde
The Great American Beer Festival in Denver drew tens of thousands of people to try more than 2,500 types of beers. But the industry has recently struggled with production and sales.
Eighty-nine-year-old Harold Keller plays "Taps" on his euphonium at his home in Centennial, Colo., on May 21, 2024. The Vietnam veteran has been playing the tune every Memorial Day at 3 p.m. as part of the Taps Across America movement.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
News
Vietnam Vet and others honor fallen soldiers with a community call for ‘Taps’
Emma VandenEinde
Gov. Jared Polis and kicked off the demonstration train trip along the proposed Front Range Passenger Rail Route at Denver's Union Station on Thursday, March 7 2024. The planned passenger service will go from Fort Collins in the north to Pueblo in the south.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
News
First train carries passengers from Denver to Longmont along proposed Front Range Rail line
Lucas Brady Woods




Ending the Hate State
Colorado is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly states in the country, but it wasn’t always as accepting. In 1992, Colorado voters approved Amendment 2 which prohibited protections for queer people in the state. Four years later, the Supreme Court overturned the amendment. In the nearly three decades since, Colorado has done a 180 and is now known for its progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights and laws.This series investigates this dark time in the state’s history and uncovers the activism and legislation that followed. We’ll share the stories of LGBTQ+ people and the allies who want to make the Centennial State a welcoming place for all.
"When I started reporting this season of The Colorado Dream podcast, I talked with an expert about the pressing issues facing LGBTQ+ people. She ended our chat by highlighting the importance of joy. During the series, we reported on these difficult - and sometimes controversial - topics and as well as the resolve and determination to persevere. But amidst all this we sprinkled in moments of joy, which I think made this season particularly special."
Stephanie Daniel, Senior Managing Editor





Election Coverage

Chuck Alexander, an older man, wears a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, a plaid shirt, suspenders and leans on a walking stick. He is standing on a step in front of an open door with flower pots near his feet.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
News
In Grand County, political differences have split a small mountain community in two
Lucas Brady Woods
With the election less than two months away, political rifts in Grand County mirror those across Colorado and the rest of the country. Changing demographics are exacerbating political differences and making it hard to focus on the issues that matter, even when Republicans and Democrats agree on them.


The Colorado River

Nine men in formal suits and hats pose in a black and white photo.
Colorado State University Libraries
News
These three words from 1922 are at the heart of the latest Colorado River clash
Alex Hager
Negotiations over the water supply for 40 million people are hinged on how you interpret the words "will not cause," written into the century-old Colorado River Compact.
The San Jun River is a major tributary to the Colorado River and flows into Lake Powell. Here flowing near Comb Ridge and Mexican Hat.
Ted Wood
/
The Water Desk
News
Scientists seeking answers about Mars look to the Colorado River’s canyons
Rae Solomon
A yellow metal pipe stretches off into the distance in a forest of evergreens
Ted Wood
/
The Water Desk
News
Why don’t we just fix the Colorado River crisis by piping in water from the East?
Alex Hager


Photos From 2024

Head Girl of the Corn Festival Joslyn Running Wolf performs during the Third Annual Corn Festival Powwow on Sept. 28 in Longmont, Colo.
Head Girl of the Corn Festival Joslyn Running Wolf performs during the Third Annual Corn Festival Powwow on Sept. 28 in Longmont, Colo.
Manuel Aragon
Bruce Over of Erie, Colo. plays "Away In A Manger" in his ninth annual Tuba Christmas. Performers gathered at teh Oak Street Plaza in Fort Collins to perform the free concert.
Bruce Over of Erie, Colo. plays "Away In A Manger" in his ninth annual Tuba Christmas. Performers gathered at teh Oak Street Plaza in Fort Collins to perform the free concert.
Sonya Doctorian
This is a woman wearing a silver spangled dress, rainbow earrings and a large white feathered headdress. She is raising her hands in a dancing stance and is in front of a rainbow clad City Hall in Denver.
Wearing a samba headdress, Madisson Bednark (CQ) marched in the Pride Parade with the Bella Diva World Dance Studio of south Denver. The group has performed at Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
a close up of a woman's painted face and braids. Her face is painted like a skull
Fort Collins Square came alive for Día de Muertos, with vibrant ofrendas, traditional dancers, face paint, music, and marigolds filling the plaza. Organized by The BIPOC Alliance, Fuerza Latina, and ISAAC of NoCo, the event featured a powerful performance of Quetzalcoatl Aztec Dance Fusion choreographed by Joaquin Jimenez. Families gathered to honor and celebrate loved ones who have passed, in a beautiful afternoon tribute to tradition and remembrance.
Jimena Peck
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
A woman in a white dress leans up against a dancer's ballet handrail while dancers are reflected dancing in a mirror behind her. One dancer is leaping in the air.
Yasmine Emani Hunter watches as Vidya "Seven Love" Shaker and Reggie McNair rehearse a dance scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy for the production of the 5 Points Nutcracker.
Amanda Lopez
Syah B, mother of Denver’s House of Felicity, battles a contestant in the Kiki Ball as the audience cheers her on. She won the category. The ballroom house competition was held June 29 at the Glenn Miller Ballroom at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Syah B, mother of Denver’s House of Felicity, battles a contestant in the Kiki Ball as the audience cheers her on. She won the category. The ballroom house competition was held June 29 at the Glenn Miller Ballroom at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Sonya Doctorian
A view from above of a dancer spinning with a white and pink skirt flowing around her.
A dancer performs at the Viva Southwest Mariachi Conference at the Metropolitan State University Auraria Campus.
Armando Geneyro / KUNC
A woman with a short haircut that features a pastel of rainbow colors along with rhinestones on her forehead in a crown like design stands in pink shirt against a brick wall
Andromeda D’Angelo Stanfield, organizer of 2024 Greeley Pride at the Aims Community College Welcome Center in Greeley, Colo.
Sonya Doctorian
Students from Bryant-Webster preparing to perform at the Viva Southwest Mariachi Conference.
Students from Bryant-Webster preparing to perform at the Viva Southwest Mariachi Conference.
Armando Geneyro
Halcyon Levi poses for a portrait with a serious expression wearing long red earrings and dark hair falling down her back.
Halcyon Levi, a member of the Youth Ambassadors Program and descendant of the Sand Creek massacre survivors, poses for a portrait on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in Eads, Colorado.
Rachel Woolf / KUNC
An up close shot of colorful patriotic finger nails touching a gold belt buckle that says Wild Drag Racing Champion 2024. It has two rubies embedded in the buckle and an enamel design that shows a Colorado C and a cowboy hat.
DENVER: Kami Boles of Olathe, Kan., wears her 2023 Colorado Gay Rodeo Association buckle with pride. She and her team placed fourth this year in the wild drag race. She’s competed five years in the Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo. “This is just where we came together and made a family,” she said. The CGRA held its 41st annual rodeo at the National Western Stock Show complex. Photo for KUNC / Sonya Doctorian July 13, 2024
Sonya Doctorian / KUNC
A group of people dance on a green lawn.
University of Northern Colorado students and staff dance the Electric Slide. janine weaver-douglas, director of UNC's Marcus Garvey Cultural Center, says the Electric Slide is "a very popular dance at most Black family or cultural gatherings."
University of Northern Colorado


Reflecting Colorado

KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, introduced the "Reflecting Colorado" Photo Desk this year. The grant-funded initiative aimed to diversify KUNC's visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State.

A young woman in a dark red apron, long dark hair and glasses is smiling as she holds a corn husk smeared with cornmeal dough. A bowl of cooked meat is on the table in front of her. Next to her, an older woman with dark hair is a colorful striped apron is looking down at a large bowl of cornmeal dough on the table. Behind the women there's a mural depicting several types of desert cactus. The room is full of sunlight.
Jimena Peck
/
KUNC
Angela Castro and her mother, Maria Gonzalez making Christmas tamales in the space that will soon be their new restaurant, La Fondita Latina, in Fort Collins, Colo. on December 19, 2024. For many Latino families, Christmas food traditions revolve around making and eating tamales.

The "Reflecting Colorado" Photo Desk also provided a platform for BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+ photographers in Colorado to share their perspectives. Throughout the year these stories were featured on KUNC's website, appeared in The Colorado Dream podcast and were shared with news organizations across the state.

"In an era where visuals play a significant role in storytelling, the 'Reflecting Colorado' Photo Desk allows us to enrich our content with diverse perspectives that truly capture the essence of our state," said Mike Arnold, KUNC’s Chief Audience and Content Officer, highlights the importance of this initiative in today's digital landscape.

"This year has been such a visually rich year at KUNC. It has been a pleasure to work with so many talented photographers in our area to share the visual story that goes with what so many of you hear on the radio. We have learned from our new partners in storytelling and we have shared stories that reflect many corners of our communities. We also lent support and developed relationships. It was a powerful project to be a part of and I am really proud of the work we shared."
Jennifer Coombes, Managing Digital Editor



Three students enter through the doors of a school and show their phones and IDs to a security officer.
Rachel Cohen
/
KUNC
Regional News
A Colorado Springs school is making students ditch cell phones. It's a trend in the Mountain West.
Rachel Cohen
According to a new policy in Colorado Springs, students need to put their phones away all day inside special pouches. Schools in Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas already have similar policies.


Maria, who has been caring for her adult brother for decades, poses at her kitchen table in Longmont on November 6th, 2024. Due to a recent policy change, she has struggled to get her brother to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Leigh Paterson
/
KUNC
News
Boulder County family struggles to get mental health help, following police accountability law
Leigh Paterson
In Colorado, law enforcement routinely take people to the hospital for court-ordered mental health evaluations. But now, in Boulder County, sheriff’s deputies have stopped putting their hands on people to force them to go.
"This story came from a listener tip, who described in an email to KUNC that law enforcement had recently become unwilling to help her adult brother who struggles with schizophrenia. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they were no longer using force in these situations due to liability concerns. Ultimately, this story was about the unintended consequences of Colorado’s new police accountability law. But I think it resonated with so many listeners because our behavioral healthcare system doesn’t work for many residents. This is just the latest example of how families across Northern Colorado lack access to services for their loved ones."

Leigh Paterson, Senior Editor & Reporter

Halcyon Levi poses for a portrait with a serious expression wearing long red earrings and dark hair falling down her back.
Rachel Woolf
/
KUNC
News
'Our ancestors' wildest dreams:' Young Sand Creek and Amache descendants explore shared history
Rae Solomon
A new collaboration between the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation and the Amache Alliance is educating young people about their history on Colorado's southeastern plains.


"This year I had the privilege of reporting on a unique collaboration between the descendants of the Sand Creek Massacre survivors and the descendants of the prisoners at Colorado's World War II-Era Japanese internment camp. While none of the young people I spoke with live in Southeast Colorado, they all had historic family ties to the land and intergenerational trauma associated with it. The work they were involved in was both educational and, as I discovered, therapeutic. This story moved me more than any other I have had the opportunity to work on. I was so proud to share these voices with our audience."
Rae Solomon, Reporter for Rural and Small Communities

More than 1,700 girls from schools across the Front Range gathered at Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 26th, 2024, to try out construction equipment at Transportation and Construction GIRL Day.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
News
These women are building dreams and breaking the glass ceiling in construction
Emma VandenEinde
Less than 1 percent of hands-on construction workers in Colorado are women. One group wants to encourage young girls about the variety of jobs in the industry through an interactive field day.
"I've never been anywhere that has had more hot pink hard hats in my life. The TCG Day really put into practice the idea that it's hard to see yourself doing something if you've never tried it before. It was also shocking to find out that there's only 4,000 women doing hands-on construction work. The Colorado Department of Labor gave me a higher statistic, but that was counting the number of jobs and not people. It also included other jobs that were not hands-on, like being an accountant. A good reminder that statistics can change in value depending on context."
Emma VandenEinde, General Assignment Reporter and Back-up Host

Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
News
Meet the sound artist who's exploring the symphony of nature at Rocky Mountain National Park
Emma VandenEinde
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Artist-In-Residence program was reintroduced this summer after a seven-year hiatus. While the chosen artists create beautiful pieces, they also highlight conservation.
20 people raise their paddles in a long boat on a placid lake near a green shoreline. A single woman stands at the back and another sits facing the paddlers at the front.
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
News
With lots of paddles, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival makes waves for AAPI cultural appreciation
Gabe Allen
The festival is a celebration of Colorado’s Asian American, Hawaiian Native and Pacific Islander communities. The festival brought in 200,000 attendees last year.
A man in a cowboy hat holds a large square made of thin pipes while walking through dense brush in a red rock canyon
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
News
As Lake Powell shrinks, a thriving desert oasis is coming back
Alex Hager
a beige concrete building with a smokestack looms in front of a cloudy gray sky. Three flags - an American Flag, a Colorado state flag and a third, dark blue flag blow on flagpoles in front of the building.
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
News
Platte River Power Authority customers demand third party review of plans for more gas-fired energy
Rae Solomon


A blonde woman embraces a taller man on a stage while others clap
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
News
Memorial ride for Magnus White gathers thousands and inspires commitments from lawmakers
Gabe Allen
Riders of all ages met at CU Boulder on Sunday morning and mounted everything from high-end road bikes to rickety single speeds. They rode to the site of White’s death and then back to campus, where his parents and lawmakers spoke.
"This year KUNC welcomed our first Neil Best Fellowship journalist, Gabe Allen, to the team. Gabe brought life to our social media and reported on everything from forever chemicals to wildfires, a dragon boat festival to politics. He was a tremendous addition to our newsroom and it was a pleasure sharing his hard work with our audience."
Jennifer Coombes, Managing Digital Editor





A woman in a gray jacket pets a large tan colored dog through a metal gate on a ranch.
News
Wolves have landed in Colorado, bringing joy, anxiety and uncertainty to the Western Slope
Like hundreds of other ranchers in Colorado, the Stanko family is anxious about wolf packs being airlifted back to this state, where they were eradicated by the 1940s.


Six members of a family dressed in summer clothing walk through the grass with trees and a barn in the background.
Gabe Allen
News
Want to go apple picking in Northern Colorado? You've got competition
Rae Solomon
Enthusiasm for apple picking has never been bigger in Northern Colorado. But nabbing a spot at a pick-your-own orchard is not for the faint of heart.
JeoAnna Ann Sexton, Miss Colorado Gay Rodeo Association 2024, said, “I love getting dirty, but only at the rodeo,” while greeting horses and contestants at the National Western Stockyards. Her reign throughout the year includes performing in drag to raise money to feed and care for cattle, goats and horses during the Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo. She’ll attend more rodeos wearing her sash this summer in New Mexico and Mexico.
Sonya Doctorian
/
KUNC
Regional News
People are bucking stereotypes and creating safe spaces at the longest running gay rodeo
Rachel Cohen
The Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo is an event that challenges the hyper-masculinity associated with rodeos and Western ranching culture.




In The NoCo is KUNC's flagship podcast that highlights some of the more unusual and surprising stories in our area. Whether they are diving into conversations with local authors or a scientist on the brink of a breakthrough, the team is taking us on a journey that helps us learn more about the great people in Colorado.

Judy Padilla flips through scrapbooks containing photographs, newspaper clippings, memories, and obituaries of some of her former co-workers at the Rocky Flats nuclear plant near Denver. Padilla worked for years at Rocky Flats, shaping plutonium "triggers" that would detonate hydrogen bombs.
Courtesy of Jeff Gipe / Half-Life of Memory
In The NoCo
Workers at Rocky Flats helped build America’s nuclear arsenal. A new film digs into memories of the controversial plant
In The NoCo
Workers at the Rocky Flats plant northwest of Denver helped build nuclear weapons during the Cold War. The plant is gone now, buried beneath land that’s now a wildlife refuge. A new documentary opening at the Denver Film Festival looks at the controversial history of Rocky Flats, and the memories of its employees. We hear from the director, on today's In The NoCo.
Some of our favorite In The NoCo episodes from 2024
Tributes cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After guilty verdicts – and 10 life sentences – in Boulder’s mass shooting trial, a victim’s daughter looks back
A jury on Monday found the man who killed ten people at a Boulder King Soopers guilty on all counts – including 10 counts of first-degree murder. And a judge sentenced the shooter to 10 consecutive life sentences. For the victim’s families, the decision was a milestone. We talk with one of those family members, on today’s In The NoCo.
Actors Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett, and Tye Sheridan walk in front of two parked cars as they portray FBI field agents in the new movie 'The Order.'
The new film ‘The Order’ looks at the white supremacist group that killed a Denver radio host
Four decades after a white supremacist group murdered a Denver talk show host, a new movie called "The Order" revisits the story. The movie is based on a book by longtime journalist Kevin Flynn, who covered the crime and the group that committed it. On today’s In the NoCo: why “The Order” is still an important story today.
Larca boulderica as seen under a microscope, showing its crab-like pincers. This species of pseudoscorpion is about the size of a lentil, and was discovered in a cave near Boulder, Colo.
This tiny, scorpion-like creature is only found in caves near Boulder. Here’s how a family discovered it
Earlier this year, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science announced the discovery of a tiny, scorpion-like species in a cave near Boulder. Today on In The NoCo, we hear from the man who identified it – and learn how he has discovered dozens of other cave-dwelling creatures. It’s part of In The NoCo’s year-end review of our favorite science stories.
A backhoe bucket scoops up rock and earth from a pit on a construction site. Another piece of heavy earth-moving equipment is visible in the background.
An underground fire near Boulder has burned for more than a century. Here’s the plan to finally extinguish it
Crews near Boulder are preparing to extinguish an underground fire that has been burning for more than a century. It’s one of 38 underground fires burning in coal seams around the state. We’ll hear how this unusual firefighting operation works.
Mike Bartolo, a man in a green shirt and olive green Colorado State University ball cap, stands in a corn field holding two green chile peppers, one in each hand.
Meet the man who gave Colorado its own signature chile pepper – and sparked a rivalry with New Mexico
Head to the farmers market this time of year, and the aroma of roasted Colorado-grown Pueblo chile peppers fills the crisp autumn air. So how did Colorado get its own signature chile variety? On today's In The NoCo, we meet the man who brought the Pueblo chile to life.
Graphic novelist Alan Brooks sits with his arms on a table, wearing a red t-shirt and a hat.
How artist R. Alan Brooks uses comics and graphic novels to dissect culture and politics
R. Alan Brooks is a Denver-based graphic novelist, whose work touches on modern-day politics and culture – including the award-winning comic he writes for The Colorado Sun. Ahead of his appearance at this weekend’s Fort Collins Comic-Con, he joins In The NoCo to talk about his life and work.
Goats stream by the camera. A man in a gray t-shirt stands off-kilter in the background
Cities across the Front Range have a secret weapon to prevent wildfires: A herd of 300 goats
Preventing wildfires seems like a never-ending battle in Colorado. Now cities across the Front Range have a secret weapon – herds of goats that graze on dense brush before it becomes fuel for fires. We hear more about this innovative approach on today’s episode of In The NoCo.
Technicians walk alongside a concrete 3D printer.
Using 3D printing to build homes could transform the housing business. A Greeley company wants to lead the way
Northern Colorado could become the epicenter of an innovative approach to home building. A new company headquartered in Greeley uses 3D concrete printing to create houses -- meaning they build each home one thin, concrete layer at a time. And soon they’ll help teach students at Aims Community College how to do this work.
Susen Mesco hugs a man dressed as Santa Claus in a red and white suit, white beard, and holding a graduation certificate from the Professional Santa Claus School, which Mesco founded in 1983.
What makes a great shopping mall Santa? This Colorado school has trained thousands of them
If you’ve taken your kid to see Santa at a local mall, or hosted a Santa at your office party... have you ever wondered where that Santa learned his magic? They may have attended Professional Santa Claus School, based here in Colorado. Today on ITN, we meet the founder of the school that has trained thousands of Santas over the past four decades.
five performers, dressed in fancy party clothing from the 1930s, laugh together.
A unique version of 'The Nutcracker' illuminates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood
An unusual twist on the holiday classic 'The Nutcracker' is set to open this weekend. It uses Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the famous score to celebrate the history of Five Points, which was known in the 1930s and ‘40s as “The Harlem of the West.” A conversation with the show’s director, on today’s In The NoCo.
"I'm so proud of the creative, hard-working team that makes this show. We love introducing listeners to Coloradans with surprising stories and important perspectives. With every episode, we try to capture what makes Colorado a fascinating place."
Brad Turner, Executive Producer for In the NoCo