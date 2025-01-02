Psilocybin enters the chat: Starting Jan. 1, Coloradans will have a new psychiatric treatment option

Ryan Chrapko ate some psilocybin half an hour ago. He’s been staring at the same tree now for 10 minutes. It wasn’t a lot of mushrooms, only about a quarter of a gram. It’s just enough to unlock a sense of childlike wonder in his psyche at this particular moment.

It’s almost like he’d never seen an evergreen before, with its infinite number of thin needles pointing up toward a clear blue sky.

“It’s funny that I’m talking into this microphone right now while looking at that. It’s really the reason why I like to come out here. It’s mountains, it’s a beautiful scene,” Chrapko said. “Beauty, nature — it’s a reminder of who you are.”

At this moment, he’s a happy camper. Go back four years and he was miserable.

In March 2020, as a junior in high school, Chrapko’s mental health was at an all-time low. He was self-medicating with alcohol, marijuana and illicit prescription medications. They just made the problem worse. He wasn’t doing anything to address either issue. Instead, he was taking things out on others.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.