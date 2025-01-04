Wheat Ridge to launch automated cameras in 2025

Automated speed cameras will soon be a fixture on Wheat Ridge streets as the city prepares to roll out new traffic enforcement technology in early 2025. According to police department spokesperson Alex Rose, the system is designed to address rising concerns about excessive speeding.

It will feature three cameras across the city to improve road safety and free up police officers for other tasks like building positive relationships with the community.

"This is about keeping our roads safer for everyone who calls Wheat Ridge home," Rose said. "Thanks to advances in new technology, the department believes it can address these issues more effectively in 2025."

The department said it has been collecting speed data for years and will install cameras where it sees "consistent and excessive speeding."

Plans are to install the following:

A fixed camera along W. 32nd Avenue near Wheat Ridge High School.

A trailer-mounted camera will rotate locations every few weeks.

A mobile camera that combines radar with photo capabilities will also rotate locations.

State law requires clear signage at each location to alert drivers.

According to Rose, for 30 days after the initial launch, drivers exceeding the speed limit will receive warnings. After the grace period, speeders will receive $40 fines by mail.

"A portion of that money will go to the company that helps the department maintain the cameras, while the rest will go to the City of Wheat Ridge"s general fund," Rose said. "Because the money goes to the general fund, it can be used to improve a number of city services, including parks, bike paths and sidewalks citywide."

A Wheat Ridge Police officer will review each traffic violation before mailing citations. For egregious speeding cases, Rose said the police department retains the discretion to pursue charges using traditional enforcement methods.

"Wheat Ridge is a smaller community impacted by major roadways and highways," Rose said. "As the city becomes more of a cut-through community, the demand for traffic enforcement exceeds what our current resources can meet."

The department emphasized that automated enforcement will help address these challenges.

"The implementation of this system will address complaints in a more comprehensive manner and provide stronger feelings of safety within our community," supporting documents for the ordinance state.

Before moving forward, the city said it had studied similar programs in Denver, Aurora, Boulder and Morrison.

