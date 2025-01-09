A snowy start to the day doesn’t slow down the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade in Denver

More than a thousand people came out on Thursday to celebrate a piece of Colorado tradition. The National Western Stock Show kicked off their annual event with a parade.

Despite the snow earlier in the day, horseback riders and marching bands made their way down 17th Street after a delayed start.

This year’s local meteorologist and avid equestrian Kathy Sabine served as the Grand Marshall and led the event from Union Station to Glenarm Place. She was followed by cowboys and cowgirls, tractors, and others joining in on the celebration.

Some onlookers said they look forward to the event every year, while others drove from hours away to enjoy the parade.

“It’s so surreal to see horses and longhorns in the middle of downtown," said Amy Munroe who grew up in Denver and used to go to the parade as a child.

"We drove through the snowstorm. We live in the Vail Valley," said Valerie Aranda, another attendee. "So it took us, what, two and a half hours to get here today because we were committed to coming today."

The official National Western Stock Show opens its gates this Sat., Jan. 11 and runs through Sun., Jan. 26. The 16-day-long event is hosted at the National Western Complex and includes 30 professional rodeo events, livestock shows and hundreds of other activities for people of all ages.

You can find the schedule for this month's festivities here.