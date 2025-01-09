© 2025
A snowy start to the day doesn’t slow down the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade in Denver

KUNC | By Alex Murphy,
Emma VandenEinde
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:41 PM MST
Multiple people are riding horses down a city road. The lead rider on a brown and white horse wears a gray jacket and brown hat while holding an American flag. Onlookers on the side of the street clap as the horseback riders go by.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Riders make their way down 17th St. in Denver for the National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. The events officially start Saturday.

More than a thousand people came out on Thursday to celebrate a piece of Colorado tradition. The National Western Stock Show kicked off their annual event with a parade.

Despite the snow earlier in the day, horseback riders and marching bands made their way down 17th Street after a delayed start.

This year’s local meteorologist and avid equestrian Kathy Sabine served as the Grand Marshall and led the event from Union Station to Glenarm Place. She was followed by cowboys and cowgirls, tractors, and others joining in on the celebration.

Some onlookers said they look forward to the event every year, while others drove from hours away to enjoy the parade.

“It’s so surreal to see horses and longhorns in the middle of downtown," said Amy Munroe who grew up in Denver and used to go to the parade as a child.

"We drove through the snowstorm. We live in the Vail Valley," said Valerie Aranda, another attendee. "So it took us, what, two and a half hours to get here today because we were committed to coming today."

The official National Western Stock Show opens its gates this Sat., Jan. 11 and runs through Sun., Jan. 26. The 16-day-long event is hosted at the National Western Complex and includes 30 professional rodeo events, livestock shows and hundreds of other activities for people of all ages.

You can find the schedule for this month's festivities here.

A marching band with lead members carrying large bass drums parade down the road in red shirts outside a historic stone building.
1 of 7  — IMG_0831.jpg
A marching band at the start of the event at Union Station. The annual parade kicks off the 16-day-long stock show.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Hundreds of events are planned for the rest of the month for the National Western Stock Show.
2 of 7  — IMG_0849.jpg
Hundreds of events are planned for the rest of the month for the National Western Stock Show.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
A man in a light brown leather outfit with a white cowboy hat holds a rope as he walks down a city street with people watching nearby.
3 of 7  — IMG_0846.jpg
A man with a lasso heads down the road for the parade. The event brought hundreds of people out to watch despite the weather.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Women wearing bright colors dresses parade down the road of an empty city street in front of large brick buildings.
4 of 7  — IMG_0844.jpg
The parade included dances, horses, tractors and more. The gates to the event open Saturday, Jan. 11.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Women in black outfits with blue sleeves carry white, blue and teal flags as they make their way down a wet brick sidewalk.
5 of 7  — IMG_0830.jpg
The event included multiple animals and people, including a color guard. Visitors to the stock show can check out hundreds of events, including 30 professional rodeos.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Three men on horses are behind an uncovered black carriage being pulled by two white horses. Blockades like the street with onlookers standing in front of a city building.
6 of 7  — IMG_0826.jpg
The National Western Complex hosts the annual event that begins Saturday, Jan. 9 and runs through Sunda,y Jan. 26.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Multiple people sit inside a horse drawn wagon. One black horse pulls the wagon along the parade route that is lined with people.
7 of 7  — IMG_0828.jpg
The weather delayed today's parade, but plenty of people still came out to see the horses and riders in Denver. The National Western Stock Show includes events for people of all ages.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC

