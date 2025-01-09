© 2025
Watch: Livestream of the State of the State address

KUNC
Published January 9, 2025 at 11:15 AM MST
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. As a Colorado group gathers signatures to put a measure on the ballot installing ranked-choice voting in the state, Polis signed a bill Thursday, June 6, 2024, that would impose another hurdle for the new system if the measure is passed.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver.

Watch Gov. Jared Polis as he addresses lawmakers for the 2025 State of the State address.

