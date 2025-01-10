The Catch Up: State of the State, air quality and a baby sloth

Jan. 6 - 10, 2025

Gov. Polis lays out his annual vision for Colorado, from cutting regulations to taking on Trump

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News/Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis smiles for a snapshot being taken by Rep. Naquetta Ricks as he enters the House chamber to deliver the annual State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Governor Jared Polis delivered his annual State of the State address Thursday. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports Polis positioned himself as a possible foil to the incoming Trump administration. Polis said he wants the state to counter the Trump administration’s environmental and energy policies. He also called on Colorado to preserve reproductive freedom, marriage equality, and voting rights. But Polis didn’t focus on only national politics. He said he wants to make housing more affordable in Colorado by lowering the cost of homeowners’ insurance and encouraging more condos. He also wants to incentivize more train and bus stations across the state. And he said he is willing to find common ground with Colorado Republicans, particularly on cutting regulations.

Colorado sues landlords over algorithmic pricing

Colorado is part of a coalition of states along with the Justice Department suing some of the nation’s largest landlords for algorithmic pricing they argue harms renters. Attorney General Phil Weiser signed on to a lawsuit last summer against the software company RealPage. That lawsuit was amended this week to include several big landlords like Greystar, Cortland, and Cushman. The suit alleges they colluded with RealPage to decrease competition in apartment pricing. RealPage software digests competitive data from landlords through an algorithm and produces daily pricing recommendations. The six landlords in the lawsuit operate over one-point-three million units nationwide.

Tax2GO makes tax services in rural Colorado more accessible

The state Revenue Department is rolling out a new program to make tax services more accessible. TAX2GO is a joint effort with the Division of Motor Vehicles to provide tax services at locations served by the DMV2GO program, such as libraries and community centers. TAX2GO will use the same technology and encrypted network as DMV2GO. Governor Jared Polis praised the program for expanding government services available to rural Coloradans without any additional cost.

LGBTQ-plus rights advocate Tim Gill receives Presidential Medal of Honor

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP President Joe Biden, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, to Tim Gill in the East Room of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington.

A Colorado entrepreneur known for his work to advance LGBTQ rights and equality was among 19 recipients to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week. Tim Gill founded the software company Quark, Inc. in 1981. He sold his stake in the company in 1999 and set aside millions for LGBTQ causes. Gill also started his own foundation to contribute to equality efforts and support STEM education in Colorado. President Biden presented the honor to Gill on Saturday, highlighting his work to fight for marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections. Gill was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame in 2022.

Colorado Springs zoo welcomes new baby sloth

The new year is off to a slow start with a new animal baby at a Colorado zoo. A Hoffman’s two-toed sloth pup was born in December at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. The zoo says the infant sloth seems strong and has been bonding with Mom in quarantine. The baby’s sex hasn’t yet been identified, and plans for a name are pending… but Zoo staff say you can follow social media channels for sloth “pup-dates!”

Nederland poised to buy Eldora

Rae Solomon / KUNC Downtown Nederland on March 7, 2023. The town is charming and historic, but its capacity for accommodating large crowds of unruly tourists is limited.

The town of Nederland is moving forward with exploratory plans to buy Eldora Mountain Ski Resort in Boulder County. In August, the Utah-based POWDR Corporation announced it was selling the ski area. Nederland says it may be interested in buying the resort to boost the local economy and help keep skiing affordable for locals. The town has been invited to submit a final bid, with an estimated price tag of $100M to $200M. Nederland says it would likely pay for the mountain by issuing enterprise fund bonds tied only to Eldora. The town board of trustees voted this week to hire special legal counsel to study whether the purchase is feasible.

Colorado launches air quality tools online for residents

Courtesy of Victoria Simpson Air quality on the Front Range has gotten to severe levels this week as smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest and Canada affect the area. This image was taken from Davidson Mesa, overlooking Boulder, CO on Tuesday July 23, 2024.

State air quality regulators have launched two new online tools to keep the public informed about local air pollution. The Environmental Justice Summary Dashboard lets users look up potential polluters who have submitted pre-permit application paperwork by zip code. The Inspections Visualization Data Tool makes air quality inspection reports for existing pollution sites easily accessible.

Broncos’ Nix honored for offensive performance

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The rookie tossed for a career-high 321 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Broncos to a 38-0 shutout over Kansas City last Sunday. The Broncos clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in nine years. They play the Bills in the Wild Card playoff round Saturday night in Buffalo.

