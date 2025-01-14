Park City ski patrol union secures average of $4 hourly wage bump for 200 workers. Could it be a precedent?

The ski patrollers at Park City Mountain say their new contract with Vail Resorts, which ended the first ski patrol strike in decades, “is a great success for everyone in the ski and mountain industry.”

The Park City ski patrol union on Thursday posted on Instagram saying the 10-month negotiations with Vail Resorts and the 12-day strike resulted in a contract that “achieved our goals.” The contract increased starting wages for Park City Mountain patrollers by $2 an hour for an average increase of $4 an hour for the union’s 200 members, with the most tenured ski patrollers getting an average increase of $7.75 an hour.

Bill Rock, the head of mountain resorts for Vail Resorts, in a note late Wednesday to the company’s 55,000 employees, said the pay agreement with Park City Mountain patrollers “is consistent with our company’s wage structure for all patrollers, unionized and non-unionized, while accounting for the unique terrain and avalanche complexity of Park City Mountain.”

On Wednesday, freshly unionized ski patrollers at Keystone ski area met with Vail Resorts administrators to negotiate a new contract with a company that swells to 55,000 employees in the peak of ski season. Like their Park City colleagues, the Keystone patrollers are seeking increased pay and benefits to help them better manage life in Summit County, where the average home price is around $1 million. The 58 ski patrollers at Alterra Mountain Co.’s Arapahoe Basin were scheduled to vote on forming a union Wednesday and Saturday this week.

Members of the Eldora Professional Ski Patrol Union, part of United Mountain Workers, picketing outside the Broomfield headquarters of Vail Resorts on Dec. 30, 2024, in solidarity with patrollers on strike at the Park City Mountain Resort. Eldora Mountain Resort is owned by Powdr, which is based in Park City. (Lincoln Roch, Special to The Colorado Sun) The company proposed a similar wage format for Keystone patrollers during a long day of negotiations Wednesday, said Jake Randall, a Keystone ski patroller representing the patroller union there.

