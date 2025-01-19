Cities across the area will celebrate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy

There are several events in the area to attend and honor that legacy, including one of the largest celebrations in the U.S. Below you will find events happening on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in the Denver area and along Colorado’s northern Front Range.

Fort Collins MLK Events at the Lory Student Center

The MLK Day march in Fort Collins has been cancelled due to the frigid temperatures. Organizers have instead opted to begin the celebrations at the Lory Student Center on the Colorado State University campus, where there is a community celebration.

‘Still We Rise’ in Boulder

Motus Theater presents a free arts-based, family-friendly event on MLK Day at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, with some of the most powerful musicians and leaders in Colorado.

Featured guests include: The ReMINDers; hip-hop poetry and reflections by Dr. Reiland Rabaka, Director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies; and a monologue by Colette Payne, Director at the Women’s Justice Institute.

Denver Marade

The Denver celebration is both a parade and a march and is dubbed a “Marade.” The only bigger celebration happens King’s home state of Georgia. The Marade starts in Denver’s City Park at 10:30 a.m. and ends in downtown Denver at Civic Center Park. There are performances, food trucks, and warming stations. It is a “rain, snow or shine” event. The parade organizers have opted for a delayed start time and a shortened schedule due to the weather conditions.

Denver MLK Historical Bike Ride Tour

This five-mile loop bike tour stops by historic Black landmarks. The tour begins at 2 p.m. in Civic Center Park after the Marade. Check the website before you leave because this event may be cancelled.

‘Let Freedom Ring’ Events in Aurora

The City of Aurora and community members put together this month long series of celebration events including speeches, prayer vigils, poetry sessions, a talent show, wreath-laying ceremony, community service project, and a film festival.

MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo

This special rodeo takes place during The National Western Stock Show on Mon., Jan. 20. The MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo celebrates “the history and heritage of Black cowboys and cowgirls while honoring the legacy of rodeo champion, Willie ‘Bill’ Pickett, and the life of Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. “ The event is offering free parking at Coors Field with complimentary, heated shuttles that take visitors to the front doors. The Coors Field parking lots open daily at 8 a.m.

