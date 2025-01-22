Boulder City Council approves controversial St. Julien Hotel expansion

The Boulder City Council on Jan. 16 voted 6-3 to approve a site review amendment for the St. Julien Hotel, effectively clearing the way for a four-story expansion at 900 Walnut St. The project will add 39 extended-stay suites and a first-floor meeting space for nonprofits.

Proposed by St. Julien Partners LLC, the expansion required a special review in part due to its height, which will exceed the zoning limit of 38 feet, rising above 55 feet with a fifth-floor mechanical mezzanine. The expansion was designed by Denver-based 4240 Architecture and features a red sandstone base, limestone upper floors and metal paneling. A new pedestrian corridor through the property will connect Canyon Blvd. and Walnut St.

Plans for expanding the hotel, which opened in 2003, have been in the works for years. The project will still need building permits and other approvals before construction can begin.

“St Julien has continued to be great patrons of the community for over 20 years,” Matt Cecere, principal architect at 4240 Architecture, told councilmembers. “They’re really looking at celebrating Boulder for the next 20 years and beyond.”

The council’s decision to call up the project for a public hearing was in part prompted by vocal opposition, primarily from neighboring Arête condominium residents. Many argued it prioritizes private gain over community benefit and others were concerned about obstructed views, increased traffic, trash management and devaluation of their homes. The hotel owner plans to build up to the property line on the first and second floors, with a six-foot setback for the upper floors. This design will obstruct views for some nearby residents and businesses.

Additionally, critics questioned whether the site — historically designated for “civic use” — should prioritize community facilities over private development. Under a 2019 agreement with the City of Boulder and the Central Area General Improvement District (CAGID), St. Julien Partners LLC committed to providing a meeting space for nonprofits at discounted rates for events, performances and exhibitions. While this provision was incorporated into the expansion plans, some residents remain skeptical about whether it aligns with the civic-use designation and whether nonprofits will find the space accessible or practical.

Mayor Aaron Brockett, Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Folkers and Councilmembers Matt Benjamin, Tina Marquis, Nicole Speer and Ryan Schuchard voted in favor of the project. Councilmembers Taishya Adams, Mark Wallach and Tara Winer voted against it.

“I just see a chronic devaluing of community benefit and community space,” Councilmemember Adams said. “I don’t believe it meets the needs of the residents.”

Councilmembers were largely constrained to evaluating whether the project met the city’s site review criteria, which only governs development aspects such as height and setbacks.

“While I understand that there are some concerns from some community members, we have a criteria-based decision to make here,” Mayor Brockett said. “When I read through those criteria and staff’s analysis of the criteria, I agree, in general, with their assessment that it complies with those criteria.”

“It’s a little bit heartbreaking for me that I do believe it meets the criteria,” Councilmember Marquis said. “However, how we got here is a great place for me to reflect upon to not repeat this — this instance of a broken promise of civic space and community space.”

Councilmembers also added two conditions of approval: one related to accessing a balcony and another addressing the design of the pedestrian corridor.

John Herrick is a reporter for The Boulder Reporting Lab. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact John at john@boulderreportinglab.org.