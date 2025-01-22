Meow Wolf project lets adults bask in imperfection

The only rule given to participants at Meow Wolf’s Intentional Collage Workshop on Tuesday night was that there were no rules.

“As long as it’s something that resonates with you, then that’s perfect. That’s great. There’s no wrong here,” said event host Kate Major.

Major, who works in the wardrobe department at Meow Wolf, was the lead designer for the workshop, responsible for gathering materials such as maps, magazines, fabric, scarves — you name it — available for crafting. Nearly all of the available art supplies were upcycled, consistent with Meow Wolf’s unconventional sustainability practices that are famous for turning trash into treasure.

Major, whose background is in costume design, spent a decade touring with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus, then Cirque du Soleil, before finding a creative community at Meow Wolf.

The other host for the program, also named Kate, is guest artist Kate Dignan. She works in the tech world by day and spends her spare time dabbling in artistic mediums of all kinds. When she’s not teaching classes at a local public library, you can find her throwing clay for her newest ceramics piece. But Dignan has a bone to pick with the phrase, “practice makes perfect.”

“I’ve gone to ceramics every week on a Friday for three or four years. I’m still terrible. But that’s the point!” she said, laughing. “When I learn everything, then I’m bored. It’s much more engaging when we just accept that ‘failure’ is OK. There is no perfect. Everything that you were ever taught about art – how to be ‘good’ at art – it’s not true. When you get hung up on that, it sucks the joy out of art.”

The activity was to create “vision boards” for the new year, while also reflecting on what had been learned in 2024. A list of discussion prompts was provided to assist the artists in connecting with the others at their table and in visualizing what to create.

The questions were:



What are some difficult moments of the past year that have shaped you?

What’s something from last year you didn’t do that you want to get done this year?

What are ways you can love yourself more?

What are some ways you’d like to be creative this year?

What are some of your favorite memories of the past year? Why?

What are things you want to add to your life?

What are things that make you feel motivated?

What makes you feel powerful?

Hosted in the jazzy upstairs area next to Sips (with a Z), Meow Wolf’s bar that looks like it came straight from the ’80s, guests sat at tables decked out with a spread of watercolor paints, paint brushes, decoupage glue, and an assortment of recycled materials to select from, while soft lo-fi music filled the air. “The Kates” gave instructions, or, rather, loose suggestions a few times throughout the evening, but were mainly there to offer help or answer questions.

It was interesting to see what people’s vision board themes centered around. A lot of folks wanted to travel more in the new year. Another common theme was the desire to care less about trivial matters and to stress less. The majority of the attendees appeared to be in their 30s and 40s.

Healing inner child work is what makes this work so important, Major and Dignan said.

“We try to keep our work super open-ended, as the other Kate was saying. A lot of it is geared towards adults who don’t get a chance in their lives to do art on a regular basis. While kids have a lot of opportunities, adults often don’t,” Major said. “So it’s great to pair an adult setting like this one with an art activity and just let them be creative. We have no stakes. You could literally come here and just scribble on paper, and we’d be thrilled, because you’re getting your creative juices out,” she said.

Dignan kept the prompts for the vision boards more vague and open-ended this year, because she finds rigid New Year resolutions to be “a losing proposition,” she said. Rather than, say, “I want to do XYZ this year,” she asked artists to consider, “How can I love myself more this year?”

As artists headed home, vision boards in tow, they picked paper affirmations out of a bucket, but staying true to her brand, Dignan made a point to keep them realistic.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at https://colabnews.co

