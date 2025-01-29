Community mourns death of beloved moose "Morty" in Minturn

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking into the death of a moose that had a devoted local following in the town of Minturn.

Residents said over the past month the 400-pound bull moose nicknamed “Morty” was often seen walking around the town’s Main Street. However, a recent Facebook post from a local resident said the animal was found dead on a trail on Sunday.

“Another sad day in Minturn,” wrote Jim Gonzales on his Facebook page. “The Bull Moose that has been in town is now dead. I hiked up Game Cree today. There is a dead Elk on the Minturn Mile trail.”

The post has dozens of replies with people sharing their sadness over the death of “Morty.”

Gonzales says after a call to CPW, the moose’s remains were removed.

According to CPW, a necropsy is planned at the agency’s lab in Fort Collins. Wildlife officials say it isn’t an actual investigation, but they’re trying to get a better understanding of how the animal died.

“Not every animal goes to the health lab for a necropsy and it is a case-by-case situation,” said Rachael Gonzales, CPW’s Public Information Officer for the Northwest Region.

CPW says moose are common in the Minturn area.

