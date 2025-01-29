© 2025
Community mourns death of beloved moose "Morty" in Minturn

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:44 PM MST
A moose stands in deep snow under a tree beside someone's fenced deck.
Jim Gonzales
/
Facebook
Morty the Moose was often seen along Main St. in Minturn. The animal was spotted frequently in the last month or so.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking into the death of a moose that had a devoted local following in the town of Minturn.

Residents said over the past month the 400-pound bull moose nicknamed “Morty” was often seen walking around the town’s Main Street. However, a recent Facebook post from a local resident said the animal was found dead on a trail on Sunday.

“Another sad day in Minturn,” wrote Jim Gonzales on his Facebook page. “The Bull Moose that has been in town is now dead. I hiked up Game Cree today. There is a dead Elk on the Minturn Mile trail.”

The post has dozens of replies with people sharing their sadness over the death of “Morty.”

Gonzales says after a call to CPW, the moose’s remains were removed.

According to CPW, a necropsy is planned at the agency’s lab in Fort Collins. Wildlife officials say it isn’t an actual investigation, but they’re trying to get a better understanding of how the animal died.

“Not every animal goes to the health lab for a necropsy and it is a case-by-case situation,” said Rachael Gonzales, CPW’s Public Information Officer for the Northwest Region.

CPW says moose are common in the Minturn area.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
