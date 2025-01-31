The Catch-Up: Mourning a moose, spirited airline merger talks and disconnecting cellphones at school

Jan. 27-31, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

King Soopers employees vote to go on strike in the Denver area

Robyn Vincent Sarah Fotis, assistant bakery manager at the King Soopers in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, during the United Food and Commercial Workers Local Seven strike in January 2022. Union leaders say a proposed merger between King Soopers' parent company Kroger and Albertsons, which owns Safeway, could put many workers out of jobs and hurt union members' bargaining power.

Workers at numerous Denver metro area King Soopers have voted to strike, but the grocery chain has assured customers that stores will remain open. The employees are focused on more healthcare benefits along with worries about new technology impacting staffing levels and increased workloads.

Before the vote, Kim Cordova, the president of the union known as the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 spoke to KUNC and said the issue is just as much about the workers as it is about the customers.

There could be more union action ahead with worker contracts expiring in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, and Loveland in February.

Spirit rejects merger proposal from Frontier, but talks aren’t over

David Zalubowski / AP A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. Frontier Airlines is once again in talks with Spirit Airlines for a proposed merger.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is back in merger talks with Spirit Airlines. Frontier pitched an offer to Spirit this month that was rejected Wednesday, but both companies say they will keep the discussions open. Frontier tried to merge with Spirit in 2022 but ended up being outbid by JetBlue Airways. The JetBlue-Spirit deal was tossed out by a federal judge last year over concerns it would hurt competition and consumers.

Showing them the money, lawmakers propose a $34 million tax break to woo the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Colorado lawmakers want to put millions of dollars in state tax credits on the table to lure the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder. The annual, independent film fest says it’s outgrown its longtime home of Park City, Utah and is shopping for a new location. The incentive package, which could be up to $34 million dollars, is making its way through committees in the state House of Representatives. Sundance is held in late January, a time when Colorado’s tourism industry typically experiences a lull. The festival is also considering Cincinnati and Salt Lake City as possible locations.

Proposal to ban guns with detachable magazines in Colorado clears first hurdle

A controversial gun control proposal cleared its first hurdle in the state legislature Tuesday. The bill would make it illegal to buy, sell or make guns that use detachable magazines. The Democratic-majority committee voted along party lines to advance the measure. That bodes well for its prospects in the full Senate, where it’s headed next.

Seeking to be less disconnected, a new state bill looks to districts to answer the call for consistent cell phone policies

Rachel Cohen / KUNC Students at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs show their IDs and their phones inside Yondr pouches to security guard Lonny Barrett. The school district started a new policy this year banning cell phones for middle and high schoolers.

Colorado lawmakers want local educators to write formal policies for cell phone use in schools. A bill in the state legislature would require districts and charter school operators to draft rules that would apply throughout their jurisdiction. Supporters say it would end a patchwork of rules that can vary from school to school - and even teacher to teacher. The state Attorney General's Office says it's also awarded grants to two high schools and five districts to test out different cell phone policies.

Debate begins over paying Colorado college athletes – but some criticize lack of transparency

The discussion over radical changes to how college athletes are compensated kicked off at the Colorado state legislature this week. Lawmakers peppered CU Boulder representatives with questions about the legislation, House Bill 1041 , that would allow higher education institutions to pay students directly for their “Name, Image and Likeness” or NIL. No action was taken and the discussion will continue, likely next week. Among the contentious issues is a provision of the bill that would prohibit public disclosure of contracts between student-athletes and higher education.

Goals! Plans for the new National Women's Soccer League include a dedicated stadium and facilities

The majority owner of the new National Women's Soccer League team in Denver says there are plans to build a dedicated soccer stadium for the club. The league formally announced on Thursday that Denver was awarded the 16th NWSL team, set to start play in 2026. It will become the city's first top-tier women's professional team. Sportico previously reported the team was acquired for a record $110 million expansion fee. The majority owner of the team is IMA Financial Group CEO Robert Cohen.

Community mourns death of beloved moose "Morty" in Minturn

Jim Gonzales Morty the Moose was often seen along Main St. in Minturn. The animal was spotted frequently in the last month or so.