© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Does Colorado love the Winter Park ski train enough to support a rail line to Steamboat?

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:57 PM MST
A train is seen coming through a tunnel surrounded by snow
Jason Connolly
/
The Colorado Sun
The Winter Park Express operated by Amtrak exits the Moffat Tunnel as it approaches Winter Park Resort ion Dec. 28, 2024. Amtrak uses the 6.2-mile-long tunnel to pass through the Continental Divide, carrying between 275 -500 passengers from Denver’s Union Station to the ski resort five days a week during peak ski season.

A few inches of fresh snow had already piled up as we waited to board the train, fat flakes melting in our hair and soaking our hats.

I’m sure Berthoud Pass was getting dicey at that point in the afternoon, and clogged with ski traffic. But on this day, I didn’t care. The main focus of the moment was the plan my friend and I had just concocted to immediately head to the snack bar upon boarding the Amtrak Winter Park Express instead of going right to our seats.

We figured plenty of other ski train passengers were also ready for happy hour. We were not wrong.

A line of festive people, looking a bit wiped out after seven hours on the slopes but still smiling, had the same idea. One man bought a 12-pack of beer and a flat, the snack bar’s entire supply, of whiskey shooters for his crew. My friend and I bought almonds and red wine, which we sipped in our seats from cute plastic cups with stems.

The two-hour ride back to Union Station in Denver felt short and relaxing, with our feet out of our ski boots and dusky views of forest and mountains out the window.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunWinter ParkHigh Speed RailSteamboat SpringsSkiing & Snowboarding
Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun