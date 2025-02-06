Who gets federal research funding in Colorado? These two charts will show you.

With several major universities and a large academic medical campus, Colorado is a hub for research on science, medicine and technology.

That makes it particularly vulnerable to the turmoil that has shaken the nation’s scientific community to and fro these past couple of weeks as the administration of President Donald Trump has imposed funding freezes, halts to meetings and grant reviews, and communications blackouts.

Every year, hundreds of millions of dollars flows into Colorado to fund research in the state by universities and private companies. There are dozens of agencies that fund this research. But to get a sense of how much money coming into Colorado is at stake — and which institutions could be hardest-hit — The Sun focused on two heavyweights: the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.

Combined, the two issued around $45 billion worth of grants nationally in the 2024 federal fiscal year, which ended in September.

The NIH is a powerhouse biotech funder in the United States, issuing more than $37 billion in grants to more than 2,800 entities in the 2024 federal fiscal year. Of the 47 grant recipients in Colorado, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus — officially part of the University of Colorado-Denver — received by far the most.

