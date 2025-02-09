Families of Colorado transgender children struggle with lost care in wake of Trump order

Denver resident Leslie Williams’ daughter, who is transgender, turned 18 in December, something she had been looking forward to given the lessened restrictions on access to gender-affirming care for adults.

Williams and her family moved to Denver from Kentucky in 2023 so her daughter could access hormone replacement therapy, and they’ve gone to Children’s Hospital Colorado since she was 16 years old. She takes estrogen tablets and gets regular lab testing to ensure proper levels.

“It took a while for us to get in, but since then everything’s gone very smoothly,” Williams said. “The physicians have been wonderful. Everybody was wonderful. We had a really good experience there every time we’ve been.”

Williams said she received a message from the hospital this week notifying her they can no longer provide gender-affirming care to anyone under 19 years old.

“She’s really been struggling a lot lately,” Williams said. “The last two weeks have been really rough, and then getting the notification that her care is going to be possibly suspended or delayed has been a really big blow to her.”

Colorado Newsline, confirming the message Williams received, obtained a memo that Children’s Hospital Colorado sent to staffers telling them that the hospital had stopped offering all gender-affirming medical treatment to patients 18 years old and younger.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Jan. 28 that prohibits the federal government from funding gender-affirming care for anyone under 19 and threatens to pull other funding from any entity that offers such care. It also removes Medicare and Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care, among other changes.

Gender-affirming care, endorsed by both the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, can range from non-medical interventions like haircuts and name changes to services like hormone therapy and surgery to support the patient’s gender identity.

Access to gender-affirming care has made a “big difference” for her daughter’s self esteem and the way she perceives herself, Williams said. She said she’s scrambling now to find another solution since other clinics are also shutting down access for anyone under 19, and anyone that does offer care has long wait times.

“It’s just really sad to see,” Williams said. “Trans kids already have to go through a lot and they already have higher than normal suicide rates, and so it’s just a really scary time for trans people.”

Children’s Hospital Colorado said in a statement it will continue to provide “behavioral health and supportive care services once approved prescriptions for current patients expire.” The hospital never offered gender-affirming surgical care to patients under 18.

“Like other hospitals across the country, we will continue to assess the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape,” the hospital statement said. “We care deeply about our gender-diverse patients and their families, and we will carefully and responsibly support them as we evolve the model of care we offer.”

Colorado organizations that support transgender people saw an increased need for service following the election. The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, saw a 700% volume increase on Nov. 6, the day after the election, than in the weeks prior. In 2023, the organization found that 90% of LGBTQ+ youth felt that the current political environment negatively affects their well-being.

Broomfield resident Jessica Broadbent’s 15-year-old son is transgender and has gone to Denver Health for gender-affirming care since he was 12. The first step in his transition was changing his name, a decision Broadbent said he came to all on his own.

“This has been all him making these decisions and me just kind of helping support him along the way and getting all the professional help that we can,” Broadbent said. “It’s been some time, and he’s made these decisions slowly, surely and with informed and professional input. So it’s really frustrating on all levels.”

Her son started taking puberty blockers, and switched to weekly testosterone shots once he turned 14. He recently switched to a daily testosterone cream instead, because he has a fear of needles.

Broadbent said she’s scared for how her son will be affected should he lose access to his medications, as gender-affirming care has been “life changing” for him. She has had “some very disheartening conversations” with her son in recent weeks, and she’s worried more about the mental and emotional consequences than the physical effects if he loses access to his medication.

“It’s frustrating having my kid feeling like he has to suppress who he is, what he believes in, hide to be safe,” Broadbent said.

Denver Health stopped providing some gender-affirming care this week, the Denver Post reported. The health system said in a Jan. 30 statement that the Trump order “includes criminal and financial consequences for those who do not comply” and puts at risk its ability to participate in federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which represents “a significant portion of Denver Health’s funding.”

“Denver Health is committed to and deeply concerned for the health and safety of our gender diverse patients under the age of 19 in light of the executive order regarding youth gender-affirming care,” the statement says. “We recognize this order will impact gender-diverse youth, including increased risk of depression, anxiety and suicidality.”

Existing patients should continue with any scheduled appointments, and Denver Health will work privately with its patients to determine the best changes to their medical care, the statement said.

Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said the governor wants to ensure “every Coloradan can access the healthcare they need, no matter who they are or how they identify.”

“We are continuing to evaluate Trump’s executive order, which blatantly attacks members of the LGBTQ community, to understand its impact in Colorado and how people can continue to get access to needed care,” Wieman said in a statement.

Williams said she’s seen the governor talk about “protecting trans kids and protecting trans folks in Colorado, and I don’t know how much they can really do when it’s federal funding that’s being cut.” But she wants to see elected officials talk more about how they can actually make a difference.

UCHealth spokesperson Kelli Christensen said the system has only offered gender-affirming care to patients 18 and older, but after the executive order, it will only offer services to patients 19 and older. That includes gender-affirming surgeries as well as medical therapies listed in the executive order.

“We know these changes may be challenging, especially for 18-year-old patients previously approved for gender affirming care, and behavioral health services will be available to help support our patients as they navigate these changes,” Christensen said in a statement.

A spokesperson for AdventHealth said it does not offer gender-affirming care to anyone under 18. HCA HealthONE hospitals also do not offer gender-affirming care. Spokesperson Stephanie Sullivan said its physicians would consult with patients, but they don’t offer any treatments.

‘It’s supposed to be safe’

Broadbent said she plans to talk to her son’s doctor about getting a three-month supply of his medication before the end of the month. She is also looking for other providers that might be able to prescribe his testosterone cream without putting access to federal funding at risk.

“It’s kind of putting us all up against the wall,” Broadbent said. “I didn’t expect it so soon.”

Being in Colorado where “it’s supposed to be safe,” Broadbent said she thought the state would be “somewhat insulated,” though not immune to pressure from the federal government. She and her family moved to Colorado from Florida eight years ago.

“Part of the appeal of being here is the access to care. It’s part of why we paid more to live here,” she said.

Broadbent and her husband are ready to pack up everything they have and leave the country if that’s ultimately what will be best for their children. But her son is a freshman in high school, and he wants to finish school, where he’s already established roots.

Colorado officials need to acknowledge what is happening and to work actively to protect their constituents, Broadbent said. She called the office of U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette’s, a Denver Democrat, and the office shared information on efforts to fight the executive order, a conversation Broadbent said gave her “a little bit of hope.”

In a statement to Newsline, DeGette described the executive order as “cruel” and said it “ignores the fact that this kind of care is supported by every major medical association.” She said executive actions like the ones Trump has taken do not have the authority to override the U.S. Constitution, legal precedent, or federal statute.

“Trump’s actions, which are not based on science or accepted medical practice, are demonizing an already vulnerable group of Americans and denying them the care they need to live as their true selves,” DeGette said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2026, joined a group of other attorneys general in opposing the executive order Wednesday. An executive order from the president cannot make gender-affirming care illegal, because there is no federal law that does, Weiser said in a statement.

The statement said a U.S. Justice Department order last week stated that federal agencies cannot pause financial awards or obligations on the basis of an executive order, meaning “federal funding to institutions that provide gender-affirming care continues to be available, irrespective of the recent executive order.”

“As state attorneys general, we stand firmly in support of health care policies that respect the dignity and rights of all people,” the statement says. “Health care decisions should be made by patients, families, and doctors, not by politicians trying to use their power to restrict freedoms. Gender-affirming care is essential, life-saving medical treatment that supports individuals in living as their authentic selves.”

TransLifeline provides a hotline run by peers for transgender people, at (877) 565-8860.

This story was provided by Colorado Newsline.