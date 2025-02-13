Colorado celebrates Winter Bike To Work Day on Feb. 14

Friday is Bike To Work Day across Colorado. The semiannual event gets people out on two wheels to reduce emissions and build community through physical activity. Stations run by locals provide free breakfast, refreshments and sometimes even prizes.

"It's an unofficial holiday here in Fort Collins, but in all of Colorado, I think people have really embraced active modes, lifestyle," said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, the City of Fort Collins' program assistant for their Active Modes initiatives. "I mean, we track the CO2 emissions, saved from Bike to Work Day alone. It's about air quality and camaraderie. So there are lots of reasons why Colorado embraces this."

In Fort Collins, there are 46 morning stops that include a wide range of food and local businesses to support cyclists on what will be a chilly ride. That includes big-name businesses like New Belgium Brewing. The stop has coffee and pancakes provided by Sunny Stack Pancakes.

An interactive map from the city of Fort Collins outlines all the destinations.

"We have warming stations indicated on the map where they'll have little, not open flame, but, you know, propane heaters, or where you can go inside and warm up at the business," said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, the city's program assistant for their Active Modes initiatives. "There's lots of fun, lots of smiles."

The National Weather Service shows the area is expected to warm up on Friday after a few days of below-freezing temperatures. But there is an ongoing chance for more snow and rain, so participants will want to dress appropriately to enjoy the event.

Those without a bike aren't out of luck. The City of Fort Collins says Spin , a bike, electric bike and scooter provider, can help. For Bike To Work Day, Spin is offering a free 30-minute ride on one of their bikes or scooters with the code FoCoBTWD.



Regional Bike to Work Day events

Fort Collins isn't alone in the event. Riders will find a similar atmosphere in Boulder. For those who prefer to get their steps in by walking, the city is hosting a 15-mile urban hike across town on Saturday.

In Denver, thousands are expected to take part. The city will have 96 different volunteer stations to meet cyclists on their morning commute. The city along with REI is offering complimentary bicycle safety checks in front of the store on Platte St.

South of there, in Colorado Springs , the Sinton Trail will be unexpectedly accessible during the event. It was reopened early because of a delay in construction and will stay open through Feb. 18.

Organizers remind participants to plan for the cold weather, observe all traffic rules and laws and be courteous to fellow riders. For a refresher on laws, rules, and etiquette, the state has a Guide to Safe Bicycling available in English and Spanish.