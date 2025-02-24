Here’s how northern Colorado schools spend federal education dollars

While campaigning last year, President Donald Trump pledged to shutter the U.S. Department of Education. Now, his administration is attempting to reduce the funds it gives out, based on DEI efforts at the school district-level and has closed down one of the department’s research arms .

Recent news reports suggest that the president is preparing an executive order to shut down the Education Department completely.

Dollars from this department and others support Colorado schools; for this academic year, around 11% of funds came from the federal government. So, districts in northern Colorado are paying attention to what happens in Washington.

“PSD [Poudre School District] is closely monitoring federal communications to stay informed about any potential changes to district funding. If adjustments impact the district's budget, we will respond accordingly and keep our community informed," Poudre School District’s Chief of Staff Lauren Hooten, wrote in an email to KUNC.



‘Every dollar matters’

In Colorado, federal dollars feed kids at school, pay for teachers in lower income communities and fund services for students with special needs.

Poudre School District, located in Larimer County, receives around $30 million in federal funding which accounts for around five percent of its revenue. So far this year, those dollars have paid for special education programs and Title I grants, which help schools in lower-income communities pay for school supplies and literacy support, for example.

Department of Education dollars are also going toward school safety, homeless students and COVID-19 recovery. Additionally, over the course of the year, PSD is set to spend millions on providing free meals for students, a program which is paid for through both state taxes and federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Boulder Valley School District (BVSD), federal dollars make up around 3% to 4% of total expenses and are spent in a similar way to its neighbor in Larimer County. These funds go towards student health, food programs, and other services including early interventions for young children with developmental delays.

In an email, BVSD spokesperson Randy Barber noted that it would be premature to talk about how to make up for the loss of federal funds and that there are “a lot of moving parts.”

“In the Boulder Valley School District every dollar matters, especially in a time when school districts are significantly underfunded,” Barber wrote.

A recent state-backed study concluded that current funding falls short and that an additional $4 billion is needed to provide an adequate education for Colorado students.



‘Wait and see’

In Weld County, federal grants are perhaps more critical than in other northern Colorado districts; these dollars make up around eight percent of the revenue for Greeley-Evans School District 6.

“Federal funding is a significant part of the District 6 Budget. We are to receive over $30 million in federal dollars this year,” Superintendent Deirdre Pilch wrote in an email to KUNC.

In Greeley-Evans School District 6, federal grants pay for after-school programs offering enrichment for students like art and cooking. As in neighboring communities, Pilch noted that the larger allocations help students living in poverty, by paying for school nutrition programs and funding the hiring of teachers in those high-needs districts.

This district, which has many students who are learning English and who live in poverty, outlined the stakes in its most recent budget report:

“These various sub-groups often require additional time, intensity and rigorous educational programs to achieve academic proficiency. These programs in turn require additional budgetary resources…”

During the last school year, more than 70 percent of students in the district qualified for free or reduced lunch, a number that has risen significantly over the past two decades. Federal dollars pay for supplies like ingredients, utensils and cafeteria worker salaries.

“We are in a wait and see space right now,” Pilch wrote. “Federal funding is critical to our operations and having it pulled back would be significant.”

