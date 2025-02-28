Colorado Rep. Brianna Titone announces campaign for state treasurer

Democratic state Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada announced Wednesday that she would seek the office of Colorado state treasurer in the 2026 election.

"I've spent my career tackling complex financial and policy challenges, and I'm ready to bring that experience to the Treasurer's office," Titone, who has represented House District 27 in the Legislature since 2019, said in a press release.

If elected, Titone would be the second openly transgender person to win a statewide election in the U.S., after first-term U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride was elected to Delaware's at-large congressional seat last year, and the first to win election to a state executive office.

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young, himself a former Democratic state lawmaker, has held the office since 2019. All four of Colorado's executive-branch posts -- governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer -- are currently held by Democrats who are term-limited and will be up for grabs in 2026.

Titone said her priorities as state treasurer would including protecting PERA, the state's pension system for public employees, and returning to Coloradans more than $2 billion in unclaimed property currently held by the state. A trained geologist and former mining consultant, she touted her work in the General Assembly to "ensure economic opportunity and financial security for all Coloradans," including right-to-repair legislation and bills to curb renters' fees and price gouging.

Titone, the first major candidate to announce a bid for state treasurer, launched her campaign with a list of endorsements from a dozen fellow Democrats in the Legislature and local elected officials from around the state. Primary elections to decide party nominees for state offices will be held in June 2026.

"I am proud to support Brianna Titone for state treasurer because she always puts working people first," said state Rep. Javier Mabrey, a Denver Democrat and chair of the House Judiciary Committee. "I know she will fight to preserve PERA so that hard working Coloradans can retire with dignity."

