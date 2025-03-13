Butterfly Pavilion to stay put in Westminster…for now

Economy drives decision to shelve plans for the Pavilion's move and expansion in Broomfield

Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion is shelving its long-awaited move to Broomfield along with an expansion of the 30-year-old facility.

The economic climate makes the transition unworkable, officials say.

"Unfortunately, the business landscape has changed significantly since the project was first proposed in 2018, making that original vision no longer feasible in Broomfield with today's economy," said Pavilion spokeswoman Jennifer Quermann.

However, the Pavilion's board of directors is actively exploring new locations for a larger facility, Quermann said. "...We are fully committed to finding the perfect site that will enable us to amplify our impact in invertebrate research, conservation, and education. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to inspire and connect future generations with nature's small wonders."

The Pavilion is celebrating its 30 year anniversary marked by three decades of groundbreaking research, conservation, and education aimed at protecting the most essential creatures on Earth: invertebrates, according to a news release.

The Butterfly Pavilion's most recent mission is to find tangible solutions to the "invertebrate apocalypse," said officials. They point to the fact that despite making up 97% of all known animal species on earth and forming the foundation of nature's ecosystems, invertebrates like honeybees and other pollinators are being faced with habitat loss, climate change, and harmful pesticides that threaten their numbers.

Meanwhile, the 31,000-square-foot facility has evolved into the world's first Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited nonprofit, standalone invertebrate zoo.

The nonprofit zoo's proposed new location was supposed to be located at I-25 and Highway 7 in the Baseline development and was large enough for an 81,000-square-foot facility. Concept plans for the new space showed two massive greenhouse enclosures and exhibits representing a variety of biomes. The new facility was projected to cost $55 million and groundbreaking was to begin in 2024 followed by an opening this year, according to Colorado Community Media

For now, the Pavilion will still be at its current location on Highway 36 and Church Ranch Road.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at