Colorado voters could decide whether to raise more money for universal school meal program

Colorado voters could decide this year whether to bring in more money for a state program that provides free meals to all public school students after the original funding mechanism did not raise enough for actual demand.

“In order to continue funding universal meals and to fulfill the full program approved by voters, we need additional funding to sustain this effort, and this bill is a solution,” state Rep. Lorena Garcia, an Adams County Democrat, told lawmakers during a committee hearing on Thursday.

The bill is sponsored by Garcia and Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat. It passed its first committee hearing on a 7-5 party-line vote with Democrats in favor.

Colorado voters approved Proposition FF in 2022, creating the Healthy School Meals For All program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of family income. The original analysis for the program that was presented to voters expected the program to cost between $50 million and $80 million per year.

But the annual cost is closer to $150 million. The Proposition FF funding mechanism brought in about $100 million, leaving a $50 million shortfall to fully fund the program.

House Bill 25-1274 would refer two measures to the ballot in the fall to make up the expected gap in future years: one to allow the state to retain the money collected over the Proposition FF revenue estimates and another to increase revenue collections.

Proposition FF operates by limiting income tax deductions for people making at least $300,000 per year. The current limit is $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers, but HB-1274 would lower those limits to $1,000 and $2,000, respectively.

That would raise taxes for about 194,000 Coloradans who make more than $300,000, according to a nonpartisan legislative analysis.

The state would not collect the additional funding until 2026, so lawmakers would still need to find a way to fund the program this year.

In its first year, the program provided more than 100 million meals to students and saved families up to $1,300 per child per year, according to Anya Rose, the director of public policy at Hunger Free Colorado.

“It’s great news for students and community health, but it also means continued investment is needed to sustain the program,” she said. “This program is reducing child hunger, improving academic outcomes, attendance and mental health.”

Supporters said that the funding increase would not only support students by ensuring they are sustained throughout the school day, but also local farmers who provide ingredients and food service workers who could benefit from higher wages.

Rep. Lori Garcia Sander, an Eaton Republican, cited food waste concerns in her opposition.

“I know students need food in their bellies to focus and learn,” she said. “I think if voters who approved FF knew how much food is thrown away, they would be appalled.”

The bill now heads to the House Finance Committee.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative.

