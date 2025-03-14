The Catch Up: SCOTUS takes up a Colorado case, CSU's 'hiring chill' and a new Denver art exhibit

The Catch Up: March 10-14, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Supreme Court will hear Colorado conversion therapy case

Jon Elswick / AP The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state and local governments can enforce laws banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children, in a Colorado case. The conservative-led court said Monday it'll hear a challenge to the law, amid actions by President Donald Trump targeting transgender people, including a ban on military service and an end to federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case concerning a state law banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ-plus youth. At issue is whether the law violates free speech rights. Colorado prohibits the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through mental health therapy. The conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom is representing a counselor in Colorado Springs who claims she’s had to turn away clients because of the law. The U.S. high court is taking on the case amid actions by the Trump Administration targeting transgender people. The court will hear the case during its new term in October.

Colorado bill restricting sale of semiautomatic guns clears first House committee

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun The Colorado legislature is considering a bill that would ban the manufacture, purchase and sale of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns that are capable of accepting detachable ammunition magazines, as well as some semiautomatic pistols and handguns.

A sweeping gun-control proposal cleared a key committee in the state legislature last night/Tuesday. The measure would make it illegal to buy, sell and make a wide range of guns that use detachable magazines. Someone could get those guns if they undergo specific training and get approval from their local sheriff. The latest version of the bill would give sheriffs the power to reject someone’s application if they think they could pose a danger. Tuesday’s committee vote happened after more than twelve hours of public testimony. If the bill is signed into law, it would create some of the strictest gun rules in the country.

CSU is on a “hiring chill” amid funding concerns

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC On the top of the roof are rows of native plants, colorful flowers and ripe vegetables. It’s not exactly a quiet garden scene, as cars zoom past the building on Interstate 25.

Colorado State University has implemented what it calls a “temporary hiring chill” in response to uncertainty around state and federal funding. A memorandum from CSU’s chief financial officer this week said the university would also make pay adjustments and tighten discretionary spending. The hiring chill pauses all recruitment for vacant positions except ones considered essential. According to the memorandum, the actions are necessary to maintain CSU’s fiscal health. Colorado is staring down a billion dollar budget shortfall that may mean challenges for CSU and other state funded institutions.

State House advances possible Sundance tax incentives

The Colorado House has given initial approval to a package of tax breaks meant to lure the Sundance Film Festival to Boulder. The incentives would be worth up to $34,000,000 over the course of a decade. Supporters say the festival would bring tens of thousands of moviegoers to Colorado, and tens of millions in spending. Boulder has also agreed to contribute incentives. The city is competing with Cincinnati and Salt Lake City for the festival, which says it’s outgrown its longtime home of Park City, Utah. Republicans have pushed back on the incentive package. They’ve questioned the fairness of dedicating so much money to a single event focused on the film industry.

Steamboat local donates $1M for CSU Michigan River Camp project

A rustic camp at Colorado State Forest will transform into a new education and research facility thanks to a $1,000,000 gift. A Steamboat Springs resident is giving the money to Colorado State University to overhaul the Michigan River Camp. The site two hours west of Fort Collins supports ongoing outdoor research. New plans call for a meeting center and overnight lodging for up to 40 people. The camp will also serve other university partners and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A capital campaign is underway to try and raise additional funds for the project.

Meati ‘unclear on the future’ as 150 layoffs, plant closure loom

Meati’s Thornton facility is shown in this image. Courtesy Meati.

Boulder-based alternative meat company Meati Foods has announced plans to lay off 150 workers and close its production plant in Thornton. The news came Friday after a bank seized about two-thirds of the company’s cash. BizWest reports Meati wasn’t behind on payments, but it had fallen short of business targets under its loan terms with the bank. The alternative meat industry has faced recent setbacks due to higher costs and a changing consumer market. Meati's future remains uncertain, with layoffs set to begin in May. The company was founded by University of Colorado grad students. Its products are made from mushrooms.

Lafayette group petitioning to stop development annexation

Some residents in Lafayette are fighting to preserve a piece of property as open space as the city considers annexing it for housing. The 78-acre parcel near 119th Street and Baseline Road is being eyed by a Texas developer. Members of the local group Preserve Lafayette are worried residential development would damage the land and habitat. They want to preserve what they see as the city’s rural gateway. The Daily Camera reports the development group says they will continue to meet with residents to discuss concerns. City council will review the annexation petition in April.

Valarie Allman is now a 2-time winner of Colorado Sportswoman Of The Year

Two-time Olympic Discus Gold Medalist Valarie Allman has been named Colorado Sportswoman of the Year for 2024. Allman took gold in Paris last summer. She's the American record holder for women's discus. Allman joins just a handful of women who've been recognized multiple times by Sportswomen of Colorado. The Silver Creek High School graduate was named Colorado Sportswoman in 2021 after her gold medal win in Tokyo.

Calling all Boulder artists: enter to have your work grace new library cards

Gabe Allen / KUNC

The Boulder Public Library District is taking artwork submissions this month for new library card designs. Digital art, drawing, painting and print entries are due by the end of the month at a library location or through the library district website. Two entries from teens and adults will be chosen by a public vote in April. Library staffers will select three winners among kids’ entries.

Rare Korean moon jars on display at Denver Art Museum

Eric Stephenson / Denver Art Museum Another one of several Moon Jars currently on display at the Denver Art Museum. Only about 40 of these jars still exist in the world.