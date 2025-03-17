Do you have questions about adding native plants to your yard? Tell us and we will ask our experts!

Spring is near. And we have some tips on what to plant this year if you want to grow more native species in your yard. The experts at the CSU Extension recommend native flowers and grasses that do great in Colorado’s arid climate and look spectacular in your yard. Listen to our In The NoCo episode on native plants here.

What questions do you have for our expert? Share your questions below and we will ask them and share the responses on KUNC.org and possibly a future In The NoCo podcast episode!