Denver to build women’s soccer stadium, 14-acre entertainment area at redeveloped Santa Fe Yards

Denver’s new women’s professional soccer team will have its own venue starting in 2028 when a 14,500-seat stadium opens as part of a 14-acre complex at Broadway and Interstate 25.

The team announced Tuesday that it will redevelop the Santa Fe Yards with the stadium and entertainment district. The stadium design will allow room for future expansion, the team said. The team’s management group, which will build the privately funded stadium, did not release the cost of the project. The city of Denver will help in developing the site.

“This will be the largest overall investment in a women’s professional sports team in history,” Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen said in a statement, calling it a a once-in-a-generation chance to transform the Santa Fe Yards neighborhood into “a place for outdoor recreation, restaurants, retail, and for building connections with our community.”

Denver was awarded the National Women’s Soccer League team in January, and the team will start playing in 2026. The team, which does not yet have a nickname or logo, has not said where it will play before its new stadium opens.

Before Coors Field opened in 1995, the Colorado Rockies played two seasons at the old Mile High Stadium.

