Howelson Hill sending off ski season with traditional pond skim event

A long beloved tradition will once again mark the closing of Howelsen Hill for the season. On Sunday, March 30, the Steamboat Springs ski area will host 125 registered competitors in the Rat Lake Pond Skim Competition, a closing-day tradition that started in the 1980s.

Participants ski or snowboard across a man-made pond donning costumes and lots of hope that they they won't fall into the less than enticing waters. Their efforts are rewarded with prizes.

“There's a little bit of a jump going into it, a little bit of a jump coming out of it. You just kind of, ideally, skim across the top of the water, and then throw a little trick on the way out to give the crowd a little something to cheer for,” Steamboat Springs Ski Manager Brad Setter said.

City council members judge the contest.

“I basically tell them, you can score folks any way you want - how well they got across, how big of a trick they did, if you like their style, their costume, their attitude, pretty much leave it wide open and the cream usually rises to the top,” Setter told KUNC.

Closing day at Steamboat is the last Ski Free Sunday of the 2024-2025 season. The closing day festivities will include live music and refreshments available for purchase. Registration for the pond skim contest is full, but spectating is free and open to the public. You can find out more here.

