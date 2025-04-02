Steamboat Resort prepares for spring operations

Steamboat Ski Resort is set to begin Spring Operations on Monday with a number of ski lifts, trails and resort restaurants closing for the season.

The Thunderhead, Bashor, Mahogany, Pony Express and Bar UE lifts will run for the last day of the season on Sunday. Additionally, all magic carpets, in Greenhorn Ranch and in the base area, will close on Sunday, with the exception of Two Whoops — the covered magic carpets in Greenhorn Ranch — to allow for access for SnowSports School through the end of the season.

With the lift closures, Mahogany Ridge and Fish Creek Canyon terrain will be closed for the season. Pony Express terrain will be available as hike-to, but offers no lift service.

Several resort restaurants will change operations for spring, including closures and hour changes:

Actively closed — Western BBQ and Haymaker Sleigh Rides

Closing March 29 — Hazie’s Dinner

Closing March 30 — Steamboat Sunset Happy Hour final evening; Hazie’s lunch; Ragnar’s lunch; Timber & Torch dinner; Range closing at 6pm; and Go Joe’s Express

Closing March 31 — Stoker moves to bar service only, officially closing down on April 7

To read the entire story, visit The Steamboat Pilot.