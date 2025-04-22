Wildfire forces evacuations north of Horsetooth Reservoir in Laporte

The Poudre Fire Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildfire burning northwest of Fort Collins on Tuesday, but were able to work quickly to get the second-alarm fire contained.

Officials say a person accidentally ignited the fire that ended up burning 17 acres.

Initially, responders called for mandatory evacuations around the 4300 block of W. County Road 54G. That is where 287 Bypass meets with Rist Canyon Rd. Those living nearby were also put under a voluntary evacuation.

Even with several homes and businesses in the evacuation area, fire officials say no structures were threatened by the fire.

According to Annie Bierbower, Poudre Fire Authority's public information officer, crews extinguished some flames when they arrived and remained on scene to build fireline.

Poudre Fire Authority is working to extinguish a second alarm #wildland #fire northwest of Fort Collins and Laporte. Several crews are working to create a fire line. Mandatory evacuations have been issued by @LarimerSheriff More information to come. pic.twitter.com/JjbloysUDP — poudrefire (@poudrefire) April 22, 2025

There are no reports of any injuries.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.

