Wildfire forces evacuations north of Horsetooth Reservoir in Laporte

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published April 22, 2025 at 1:32 PM MDT
Firefighters walk in a line in a large field with mountains in the background.
Poudre Fire Authority
Crews work to make a fire line in Laporte. Currently, there are no structures at risk.

The Poudre Fire Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildfire burning northwest of Fort Collins on Tuesday, but were able to work quickly to get the second-alarm fire contained.

Officials say a person accidentally ignited the fire that ended up burning 17 acres.

Initially, responders called for mandatory evacuations around the 4300 block of W. County Road 54G. That is where 287 Bypass meets with Rist Canyon Rd. Those living nearby were also put under a voluntary evacuation.

Even with several homes and businesses in the evacuation area, fire officials say no structures were threatened by the fire.

According to Annie Bierbower, Poudre Fire Authority's public information officer, crews extinguished some flames when they arrived and remained on scene to build fireline.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
