Denied in federal court, Future Legends appeals to keep occupancy permits in place

KUNC | By Dallas Heltzell, BizWest
Published April 28, 2025 at 1:12 PM MDT
A sign rests on two concrete pillars in a patchy stand of grass in the foreground. It reads "Future Legends - Thanks for being a Legend." In the background, a fence surrounds an overgrown field with stadium lights around the edges. Netting several stories high towers about a gray building is in the distance.
Sharon Dunn
/
BizWest
The Future Legends sign off of Diamond Valley Way is an entry into the complex

A U.S. District Court judge has denied Future Legends LLC’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Town of Windsor over the pending expiration of temporary certificates of occupancy, but the owner of the troubled sports complex on Friday appealed the town’s decision to let the permits expire Sunday night.

Through seven Future Legends entities, managing partner Jeff Katofsky had sued Windsor on April 11 in U.S. District Court in Denver, alleging that the town discriminated against him by refusing to extend the complex’s temporary occupancy permits that allow it to remain open. He asked the court to impose a temporary restraining order against Windsor, as well as preliminary and permanent injunctions, to “preserve the status quo pending a trial on the merits in this case.”

The filing occurred on the same day that a Nevada bankruptcy court judge dismissed the bankruptcy of Future Legends 5 LLC, one of the ownership entities.

U.S. District Court judge Regina M. Rodriguez, during a hearing on Tuesday, denied Katofsky’s request for a temporary restraining order and refused to order the town to extend the certificates of occupancy. Her order was issued Thursday.

In his Friday appeal to the town’s Board of Adjustment, Katofsky — through his attorney, Patrick Casey of Denver-based Fox Rothschild LLP — said “Future Legends appeals Windsor’s decision not to renew the temporary occupancy certificates, as well as its ruling that the properties are unsafe and its requirements for updated electrical plans.”

His appeal asked the board to lift the Sunday night expiration of the occupancy permits, until an appeal can be heard by the board.

“We believe the Town of Windsor is trying to close it down,” Katofsky said by telephone to BizWest on Friday, “and we’re simply not going to allow it to happen.”

Charging that the town had misinterpreted its own code, Katofsky’s appeal stated that if the properties covered by the occupancy permit are “truly “deemed unsafe” as set forth in the posting, the true intent of the town code “would have required Windsor to ‘cause a report to be filed on [the alleged] unsafe condition.’ That report required a written notice and together with a report that describes the conditions deemed unsafe and specifies the required repairs.

“Furthermore, the notice and the report were required to be sent to Future Legends by certified or registered mail at the last known address with return receipt requested. Windsor completely failed to comply …”

Reached late Friday, Windsor town attorney Dan Money said, “We believe his appeal is flawed. The court has made its ruling, and the TCOs will expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday per the court’s order.”

The vision for Future Legends, a 186-acre sports and events facility under construction, includes stadiums, a sports dome, hotels, a dormitory and retail as a destination to host sporting events for youth and professional sports in Northern Colorado.

According to Rodriguez’s Thursday ruling, “only approximately 10% of the facility is open for use. … Construction on the project ceased due to the lack of funding, leaving the facilities open to the public for use, incomplete or in disrepair. The future of the project is now subject to litigation in multiple jurisdictions.

“The Town of Windsor has had enough and wants to let the TCO that allows Future Legends to occupy and conduct operations in three nearly complete facilities expire.”

While requesting that the occupancy permits not expire Sunday night, Casey wrote in the appeal that “Future Legends looks forward to presenting further testimony and evidence at the next Board of Adjustment meeting,” scheduled for 7 p.m. May 22.
Dallas Heltzell, BizWest
With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
