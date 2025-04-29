Westminster looks to ban the sale of live animals in the city’s pet shops

The retail sales of dogs and cats in Westminster will likely be banned under an ordinance being proposed by most city councilors.

But there is probably no room for birds, fish, snakes and other animals to fit under the new law as councilors questioned the need.

Councilor Amber Hott pushed for the ordinance saying dogs and cats displayed for sale in pet shops are usually the result of mass production pet mills. Many are unhealthy and die not long after they are bought by unwitting customers, Hott said.

"...It's really exploitation of a life for profits," Hott said, noting that several proponents of the ban showed up a council study session two weeks ago asking for action. "It's unfair to consumers to bring home a new family member and that animal turns out to be sick."

Currently, no pet shops in Westminster offer dogs and cats for sale, say city officials. The ordinance is still needed because neighboring cities have implemented similar bans and animal mill owners will move their animals to Westminster to sell, she said.

"More municipalities have these ordinances and if we don't have an ordinance others will move in here," she said.

Councilors warned against making the ordinance too broad which could affect people who keep animals in their backyards or homes. Those include chickens, which provide food for some families.

Mayor Nancy McNally said there is sufficient regulation from local and state authorities to keep retail outlets from selling animals from pet mills. "To me...I think our system of checks and balances already work," McNally said.

Most councilors agreed to ask city staff members to craft an ordinance that targets dogs and cats and, if needed, later include other animals.

Councilor David DeMott said he favors the ordinance but that there were many larger issues the city should tackle. "This is taking up staff time," DeMott said.

