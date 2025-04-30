KUNC closes out National Poetry Month by spotlighting YOUR poems

KUNC invited you, the audience, to join us in celebrating National Poetry Month, and you did NOT disappoint!

We received haikus, limericks and couplets from KUNC listeners across northern Colorado, including three members of the Loveland Poet Laureate Committee. We even had an out-of-stater find us and join the fun.

Check out this year’s National Poetry Month submissions:

The nature of Colorado provided the bulk of the inspiration for our participants. Many embraced the simple beauty found in Colorado every day.

By Josh Datko of Fort Collins:

Josh Datko, Fort Collins Listen • 0:21

Flowers grow in our alpine sky,

swaying soft where columbines fly,

petals in blue and white,

blooming through cloudless night,

where old and quiet mountains lie.

By Sally Harms of Brighton:

Sally Harms, Brighton Listen • 0:11

The day’s sun shines bright.

It sinks into the dark sky.

The moon fills the night.

By Roger Clark with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Roger Clark, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:07

The full moon hung above Long's Peak

like a crystal ball above a darkened dance floor.

By Katherine Delanoy in Eagle:

Katherine Delanoy, Eagle Listen • 0:09

Aspens have catkins,

fuzzy kitties in springtime,

warming green leaf buds

Some listener poets talked about our unique weather outlook.

By Lynn Kincanon with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Lynn Kincanon, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:07

Spring snow on lilac

heavy, bending blossoms low.

Oh, Colorado!

By Lorrie Wolfe with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Lorrie Wolfe, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:07

Daffodils and snow

falling down together - That's

spring, Colorado

By Lynn Kincanon with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Lynn Kincanon, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:07

The morning darkens

Birds are pecking at the ice

Winter turns to spring

By Lorrie Wolfe with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Lorrie Wolfe, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:13

To know spring, first know winter. Wake the pine!

When snowflakes and tulips pas de deux, winter loses again.

Others wrote about the natural world in our state from a different angle, both from their own viewpoints and through the eyes of others.

By Tyler Del Ciotto of Highlands Ranch:

Tyler Del Ciotto, Highlands Ranch Listen • 0:09

Evergreens frame distant mountains masked by clouds.

Antlers drift through murmuring bronze grass, masts parting mist.

By Matt Nelson of Loveland:

Matt Nelson, Loveland Listen • 0:08

A wet vein of April dawn chill works its way through the hills to the west

before wedging itself between me and bed.

By Josh Datko of Fort Collins:

Josh Datko, Fort Collins Listen • 0:11

On the lone blue spruce

rests a lark bunting, crying –

for fires, burning.

By Lorrie Wolfe with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Lorrie Wolfe, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:08

A white Christmas dream:

Where our snowman’s chilly hands

Warm our children’s hearts

By Lynn Kincanon with Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee:

Lynn Kincanon, Loveland Poet Laureate Advisory Committee Listen • 0:06

Bindweed assures us one's work is eternal.

There is life after death.

We also got a couple of poems recognizing KUNC as an important part of the community (Aw, shucks…. You really like us!).

By Traci Neal of Columbia, South Carolina:

Traci Neal, Columbia, SC Listen • 0:15

KUNC gives the news for the day,

but this month, it is poetry their way.

Three different short forms bring sunshine to life’s storms.

Happiness is right here to stay.

By Josh Datko of Fort Collins:

Josh Datko, Fort Collins Listen • 0:07

From Horsetooth Peak to the fields below,

we are brought together with the radio.

And finally, a token of gratitude for helping make this collaboration possible.

By Nikole Robinson Carroll with KUNC:

Nikole Robinson Carroll, KUNC Listen • 0:11

To make National Poetry Month sing,

you let your inner poets’ voices ring.

You dot the airwaves with your pieces and names.

Thanks, KUNC fans, for your writing!

