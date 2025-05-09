Coloradans react to the news of Pope Leo, the first American Pope

On Thursday morning, word was out from the Vatican that American-born Robert Francis Provost would be named the new pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. Locally, people in Colorado reacted to the news.

The Archdiocese of Denver celebrated by ringing the bells at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. In a statement, the Archdiocese said the Archbishop and all the priests were still at their convocation, but they went ahead with a special mass for Pope Leo just after noon.

Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila released a statement that reads in part, “The election of Pope Leo XIV marks a historic moment for the Church, as he becomes the first American-born to ascend to the Chair of Peter. His election is a testament to the truly universal nature of the Catholic Church and reflects the vibrant faith and contributions of the Church in the Americas.”

Archdiocese of Denver A bunting is placed over the main doors at the Archdiocese in celebration of the new pope. The church held a special mass on Thursday.

Nearby, Regis University, a Jesuit Catholic college, also celebrated the news. They sent out a brief statement, saying, "Regis University joins Catholics around the globe in joyful celebration at the election of Pope Leo XIV. With deep hope, we embrace his call to build bridges across divisions, engage in dialogue, and to walk with the marginalized carrying forward the legacy of Pope Francis and affirming the values at the heart of our Jesuit Catholic identity."

Colorado lawmakers also reacted to the news, including Gov. Jared Polis. In the past, Polis praised Pope Francis for his efforts to bridge divides. His office shared a statement in hopes of Pope Leo continuing that effort. He said, “It is my hope that the new Pope follows the path of the late Pope Francis of love and kindness for all who walk the earth.”