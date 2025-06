Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on Colorado demonstration for Israeli hostages

A man accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at a group of people who were demonstrating in Boulder, Colorado, in support of Israeli hostages pleaded not guilty Friday to federal hate crime charges.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was indicted earlier this week on 12 hate crime counts in the June 1 attack. He is accused of trying to kill eight people who were hurt by the Molotov cocktails and others who were nearby.

Soliman's attorney, David Kraut, entered the not guilty plea on Soliman's behalf during a quick hearing.

Magistrate Judge Kathryn Starnella noted that lawyers had acknowledged that a plea agreement in the case was possible later.

Soliman, wearing a khaki jail uniform, entered the courtroom smiling and holding an envelope in his handcuffed hands. His right hand and arm were wrapped in a thick bandage as they were when he appeared in court last week, when an investigator testified that Soliman had burned himself as he threw the second of two Molotov cocktails at the group.

He listened to a translation of the hearing provided by an Arabic interpreter through headphones. He did not speak during the hearing.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the roughly 20 participants at the weekly demonstration on Boulder's Pearl Street pedestrian mall. But he threw just two of his over two dozen Molotov cocktails while yelling "Free Palestine."

Soliman, who is also being prosecuted in state court for attempted murder and other charges, told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a "legal citizen."

He posed as a gardener, wearing a construction vest, to get close to the group before launching the attack, according to court documents. He was also indicted for using fire and an explosive to attack the group and for carrying an explosive, which were included in the hate crime counts.

Federal authorities say Soliman, an Egyptian national, has been living in the U.S. illegally with his family.

Soliman is being represented in state and federal court by public defenders who do not comment on their cases to the media.

Prosecutors say the victims were targeted because of their perceived or actual national origin.

At a hearing last week, Kraut, Soliman's defense attorney, urged Starnella not to allow the case to move forward. Kraut said the alleged attack was not a hate crime. He said it was motivated by opposition to Zionism, the movement to establish and sustain a Jewish state in Israel.

An attack motivated by someone's political views is not considered a hate crime under federal law.