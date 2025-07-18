Purplish: What Republicans’ ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ means for Colorado

After a lot of back and forth, Republicans in Congress have passed President Trump’s mega tax and spending package, aka the “One, Big Beautiful Bill.”

At almost a thousand pages, the law fulfills a range of Republican campaign promises, from protecting tax cuts to turbo charging immigration enforcement. But many Democrats have called its cuts to programs like Medicaid and food aid 'cruel.' And now, state lawmakers will have to grapple with what the new reality means for Colorado's safety net.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim bring this all home, diving into the many ways the law represents a shift in direction for U.S. policy and priorities and how people will feel it in Colorado. CPR health reporter John Daley joins to discuss the implications on healthcare, in particular the cuts to Medicaid and the more immediate effects on the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.