Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Purplish: What Republicans’ ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ means for Colorado

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland,
Caitlyn Kim, Colorado Public Radio
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:45 PM MDT
Republican Rep. Gabe Evans speaks on his support for the ‘Big Beautiful’ reconciliation bill, during a press conference at the state Capitol, Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Tegan Wendland/CPR
Republican Rep. Gabe Evans speaks on his support for the ‘Big Beautiful’ reconciliation bill, during a press conference at the state Capitol, Thursday, May 29, 2025.

After a lot of back and forth, Republicans in Congress have passed President Trump’s mega tax and spending package, aka the “One, Big Beautiful Bill.”

At almost a thousand pages, the law fulfills a range of Republican campaign promises, from protecting tax cuts to turbo charging immigration enforcement. But many Democrats have called its cuts to programs like Medicaid and food aid 'cruel.' And now, state lawmakers will have to grapple with what the new reality means for Colorado's safety net.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim bring this all home, diving into the many ways the law represents a shift in direction for U.S. policy and priorities and how people will feel it in Colorado. CPR health reporter John Daley joins to discuss the implications on healthcare, in particular the cuts to Medicaid and the more immediate effects on the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace.

Further reading:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
Caitlyn Kim, Colorado Public Radio
