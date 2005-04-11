Diana Abu-Jaber's 'The Language of Baklava'

When Diana Abu-Jaber was a young girl, a waiter at a Chinese restaurant watched her savoring a meal -- discovering radical new tastes and sensations. He observed, "So you come from cooking."

And she does.

Her father is Jordanian-born; her mother American. Abu-Jaber's new book, The Language of Baklava, is a memoir told through food. It explores the larger lessons that food can bring about cultural identity, faith and love.

Following are a few recipes from The Language of Baklava:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.