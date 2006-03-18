© 2021
Barbara Kafka, Lending Veggies a Little 'Love'

By Linda Wertheimer
Published March 18, 2006 at 3:27 PM MST
When Barbara Kafka hears that someone's children won't eat vegetables, she thinks to herself: 'My dear, if you would only learn how to cook...'
In Vegetable Love, Barbara Kafka offers a primer on buying, storing and cooking all kinds of veggies, and a cornucopia of recipes for making them magical... recipes as colorful as beet pie for dessert.

"I like pretty," Kafka says. "I like to have fun with my food."

These are not vegan recipes. Chicken broth finds its way into the risotto. But they make use of all the life a garden can offer.

From her New York City home kitchen, Kafka takes on a dual challenge: she makes a dish "fit for spring," and transforms a "boring" vegetable. Her choice? The carrot.

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.
