'To the Ends of the Earth' with Gordon Wiltsie

Photographer Gordon Wiltsie has shadowed the world's best mountain climbers and bravest explorers as they challenged their bodies and risked their lives. Now he has documented some of those travels in his new book, To the Ends of the Earth: Adventures of an Expedition Photographer.

Wiltsie talks with Alex Chadwick about how he kept his sanity during life-risking adventures while documenting daring moves in exotic locales.

The photographer is also an accomplished climber and explorer himself. He has written and photographed eight articles for National Geographic magazine, documenting journeys to the Himalayas, the Andes and the North and South poles.

When he's not hanging off a mountain, Wiltsie also has a keen eye for culture. His critically acclaimed study of the nomads of Mongolia's Darhad Valley was featured in the October 2003 National Geographic.

