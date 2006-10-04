© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

The Underground Economy of the Urban Poor

Published October 4, 2006 at 8:00 AM MDT

In America's poor neighborhoods, there are ways to make a living, but many of them are "off the books." Sociologist Sudhir Venkatesh immersed himself in one Southside Chicago community and discusses his findings.

Guest:

Sudhir Venkatesh, Professor of Sociology and African-American studies at Columbia University, NY; Author, Off the Books: The Underground Economy of the Urban Poor (Harvard University Press, 2006)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News