How The Obama Presidency Has — Or Hasn't — Shaped Latino Identity: You Weighed In

With a series we're calling The Obama Effect, the Code Switch team is digging into all sorts of questions about how President Obama's tenure has — or hasn't — shaped how we all perceive our own racial and ethnic identities.

Last week, we asked you to weigh in on how this question relates to Latino communities across the U.S, via a Twtter chat. We wanted your thoughts on whether Latino identity has evolved over the past eight years under America's first nonwhite president and, if it has, what role Obama's policies or even simple presence may have played in that.

We enlisted the help of fellow NPR journalist and Alt.Latino co-host Jasmine Garsd; host Maria Hinojosa and digital editor Julio Ricardo Varela; and Marlena Fitzpatrick and Hector Luis Alamo over at .

Here's some of what we heard from you.

The Obama administration's deportation record loomed large in the conversation — immigration officials have deported more than 2.5 million people since Obama took office, more than under George W. Bush's full two terms. A lot of people said this has contributed to a feeling, experienced by many Latinos in the U.S., of being under attack:

President Obama established big hopes and dreams, but he also will be forever known as "Deporter-in-Chief." #NPRObamaEffect — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) March 18, 2016

And that is why there is so much tension: ¡Sí se puede! vibe of 2008 has been drowned by Not 1 More in 2016 #NPRObamaEffect — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 18, 2016

Others told us that increased levels of anti-minority rhetoric — which many have linkedto the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump — has partly been in response to some white Americans feeling disaffected by the tenure of a black president. They feel that Latinos have become an easy target of that discomfort:

@julito77 Some also believe no one has united Latinos more than Trump @adrianflorido @NPRCodeSwitch #theobamaeffect — Jasmine Garsd Garcia (@JasGarsd) March 18, 2016

@adrianflorido @NPRCodeSwitch it's highlighted how scared/threatened many of my fellow whites are by prospect of losing the upper hand — Ben Lenet (@LenetBen) March 18, 2016

Of course, plenty of folks rejected the idea that the Obama presidency has had any effect on Latino identity, or even could:

The thought of a politician who isn't from my community shaping my identity is gross. #NPRObamaEffect — Adriana Maestas (@AdrianaMaestas) March 18, 2016

Others said his presidency has shaped their views on their identity, either directly or through causing them to think differently about race and identity more broadly:

A1. The Obama Presidency challenged me to reexamine what it means to be #Latino in a rapidly changing yet polarized society. #NPRObamaEffect — Francisco Ramos (@CiscoRamosPhD) March 18, 2016

While I don't feel it has changed my racial identity...i do feel it has awakened me to racial distinctions in society #NPRObamaEffect — Paola Ruiz (@not2self) March 18, 2016

It's as if by having a multiracial resident has made everyone more self aware of the color of their own skin-#NPRObamaEffect — Paola Ruiz (@not2self) March 18, 2016

Also, the urge to be "white" is lessened in an era where Latinos are proud and determined to hold on to their identities. #NPRObamaEffect — David Cazares (@dpcazares) March 18, 2016

I'm now more inclined to highlight brown-black solidarity because we don't see that enough in mainstream media #NPRObamaEffect (2/2) — Vanessa Erazo (@infoCinelandia) March 18, 2016

Obama's success as a POC has inspired me to realize my own potential regardless of my status as a "minority" in the US. #NPRObamaEffect — Mallory Church (@crikeyitsamikey) March 18, 2016

Afro-latinos, brown latinos, white latinos will all relate to Obama differently because of those racial identities. #NPRObamaEffect — andrew núñez (@andrew_nunez) March 18, 2016

Some told us that Obama's mixed-race background has encouraged many Latinos to be more vocal and curious about their own heritage:

I see AfroLatinx homies who've been talking abt their experiences getting more shine - not bc of POTUS pero context helps #NPRObamaEffect — Verónica Bayetti Flores (@veroconplatanos) March 18, 2016

@adrianflorido Obama didn't help the confusion over identification for mixed race people. Am I half-Latino or just Latino? #NPRObamaEffect — Nathan Gibbs (@nathangibbs) March 18, 2016

At points, the conversation took a big step back, widening well beyond Obama. We debated whether pan-ethnic terms like "Latino" or "Hispanic" are useful, or even appropriate, at a time when more Latinos are identifying with specific nations or regions of origin.

Some argued that these terms have continued value:

I feel like Latino is useful for political coalition building but trivial. Whereas Hispanic is the one I personally prefer. #NPRObamaEffect — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) March 18, 2016

In part, I use Latino because I identify with Afro-Latinos, especially from the Caribbean. They've been cultural mentors. #NPRObamaEffect — David Cazares (@dpcazares) March 18, 2016

While others say they hurt more than they help:

The first thing is Latin@ identity is not a monolith, and represents over 35 different nationalities under one banner. #NPRObamaEffect. — andrew núñez (@andrew_nunez) March 18, 2016

@RadioMirage @NPRCodeSwitch The term 'Latino' has enabled a small group of ppl to speak on behalf of a large grp. #NPRObamaEffect — Adriana Maestas (@AdrianaMaestas) March 18, 2016

@RadioMirage @NPRCodeSwitch Look at the Latinos in US Senate, all white Cubans, yet Mexican-Americans R larger grp. #NPRObamaEffect — Adriana Maestas (@AdrianaMaestas) March 18, 2016

One participant pointed out that while our chat had focused a lot on anti-minority racism writ large, we hadn't talked about racism harboredby Latinos:

I think a large thing we are missing in this conversation is anti-blackness in Latino communities #NPRObamaEffect — andrew núñez (@andrew_nunez) March 18, 2016

And that got a big response:

@andrew_nunez Also the issue of colorism in our communities. That doesn't go away the minute we move to the US and call ourselves Latino. — Shereen Marisol (@RadioMirage) March 18, 2016

@andrew_nunez ooh child u have not lied not just blackness, carmel, milk chocolate, colors, we r not black & white we come in all shades — Iam Σελήνη🇵🇷🇬🇷 (@Azuquita53) March 18, 2016

@andrew_nunez @latinorebels I agree. I have experienced this in my own family. — Carmelita (@carela221) March 18, 2016

We ended the conversation by asking about people's greatest hopes and fears as the Obama presidency comes to an end:

.@adrianflorido That minority issues may be placed on the backburner. One needs to have experienced them to understand them #NPRObamaEffect — Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (@JoinRocky) March 18, 2016

I think my greatest fear is in the future a Rubio or a Cruz can be positioned to roll back everything we've fought for. #NPRObamaEffect — andrew núñez (@andrew_nunez) March 18, 2016

If you have a Latino as the face of policy that can destroy the legacy of Latino movements that's dangerous. @adrianflorido #NPRObamaEffect — andrew núñez (@andrew_nunez) March 18, 2016

The conversation is just getting started. In the months to come, we'll be using what we heard from you last week as starting blocks for more reporting. And we'll be hosting Twitter chats on how other communities of color have seen shifts in the ways they think and talk about race and ethnicity over the past eight years.

As always, we hope you'll join these conversations using the hashtag #NPRObamaEffect.

