Listen Live: Special Coverage Of Impeachment Proceedings

The House of Representatives has convened to debate and vote on an article of impeachment against President Trump, setting him up to be the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The resolution lists "incitement of insurrection," charging that Trump's comments to supporters on Jan. 6 led to a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that temporarily forced lawmakers into hiding and left at least five people dead.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage on this page, on your local member station or on NPR One. Follow more updates on NPR.org.

The impeachment resolution reads: "President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

Unlike Trump's first impeachment, Democrats now have support from some Republican members as well, including the No. 3 House Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Cheney's support of impeachment is likely to give cover to other GOP members who want to back the resolution.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.